New Town, ND

New Town calendar: Events coming up

New Town News Flash
New Town News Flash
 8 days ago

(NEW TOWN, ND) Live events are lining up on the New Town calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Town:

Musical-Dinner-Show, SchlossHotel Holzrichter

Palermo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Hohenlimburger Str. 15, 58769 Veserde-Wiblingwerde

In unserer Musical-Dinner-Show erleben Sie Highlights der großen Musical-Klassiker in einer atemberaubenden Abendshow.

Pancake Breakfast Benefit

Parshall, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 111 Central Ave W, Parshall, ND

the Moose Lodge is holding a pancake benefit breakfast. all proceeds will go to the Moose Lodge for interior improvements.

Adv. Horsemanship / Barrel Racing Clinic

Parshall, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 7380 39th St NW, Parshall, ND

Tuition Includes: ∙ Two Full Days of Riding Instruction with Phil Haugen ∙ 20+ Page Foundation to Finish Workbook ∙ Complimentary Lunch ∙ Swag Bag with Items from Event Sponsors What to Expect...

Lewis and Clark National Signature Event: Reunion at the Home of Sakakawea

New Town, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The mark the 200th anniversary of the Corps of Discovery's joyful return to the Knife River Indian villages, the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation invites America to gather with the tribes that...

Stanley Raffle Night @ The Leader Bar

Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 98 ND-8, Stanley, ND

Miscellaneous Event - Wed, Jun 16, 2021 - Stanley, ND - online ticket sales

ABOUT

With New Town News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

