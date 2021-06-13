Cancel
Marlinton, WV

Live events coming up in Marlinton

Marlinton News Beat
 8 days ago

(MARLINTON, WV) Marlinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marlinton:

WV Highlands Sturgis Alternative Rally

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 21507 Seneca Trail, Marlinton, WV

Not everyone rides to Sturgis SD in August. Plus, who hasn't suffered in the August heat on a motorcycle? So, why not do what a lot of the locals have done for years when its hotter than Hades...

Ballet/Jazz Dance Classes

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Wednesday afternoon dance classes with Anna Sides of the Dance Academy. Ages 3 through 18. Contact hbacademy@mgwnet.com or (540)396-3644 for details/class times.\n

2021 Autumn Harvest Festival

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The Autumn Harvest Festival is held annually in Marlinton, WV. The Autumn Harvest Festival hosts a variety of events throughout its 2-day schedule. See this year’s Roadkill Pageant winners, listen...

Virtual Cook Book Club

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 500 8th St, Marlinton, WV

The libraries are hosting a monthly cook book club! This month’s meeting will be on June at 5:30 pm. Our theme for this month’s meeting is picnic and barbeque, though all recipes are lovely...

2021 Watoga SP Mountain Trail Challenge Half Marathon and 5k

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Half Marathon and 5k race loops start and finish at Watoga's Beaver Creek Campground and use an old grassy airstrip to give runners a chance to spread out, then follow beautiful shaded park trails...

With Marlinton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

