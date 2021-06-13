Coming soon: Blue Mountain events

Cancel
Blue Mountain events

Blue Mountain Dispatch
 8 days ago

(BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS) Live events are lining up on the Blue Mountain calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Blue Mountain area:

The Agee Family

New Albany, MS

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Address: New Albany, MS

Sunday, November 14, 2021, 10:30am CST Doug Horton - Pastor Family and Friends Day Locust Grove Baptist Church 1202 County Road 126 New Albany, MS 38652

2021 BNA Bank Tallahatchie River Run

New Albany, MS

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Sports event by Tallahatchie River Run 5k on Saturday, September 25 2021 with 179 people interested and 28 people going.

Fire on the Mountain

Blue Mountain, MS

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Set yourself straight for the beautiful 4th Of July 2021 Fireworks display in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. Explore Events and places to catch the best view of the fireworks display in Blue...

Ripley 1st Monday

Ripley, MS

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 10590 MS-15, Ripley, MS

Since 1893, this amazing open market has 500 dealers and all sorts of items on sale and displays.The market is held on the Saturday and Sunday before the first Monday of each month. Dealers...

Manufacturing & Engineering Fun

New Albany, MS

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:15 PM

Address: 400 Apple St, New Albany, MS

Manufacturing & Engineering Fun Camp Info June 14 – June 17, 2021 8:00am – 2:15pm Ages: 11-14 Fee: $125

With Blue Mountain Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Blue Mountain, MSPosted by
Blue Mountain Dispatch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Blue Mountain

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Blue Mountain: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Engineering Program Manager (Medical Device) - 18947; 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. Transportation Clerk; 5. Shipping Clerk; 6. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 7. General Cleaner; 8. Material Handler I / Warehouse; 9. Office assistant - clerical support -EXCEL SKILLS NEEDED; 10. Field Service Mechanic;