This was meant to be the toughest of the three group games for Gareth Southgate's side, and if that proves to be the case then they have a comfortable ride ahead. Croatia couldn't live with the speed and movement of their hosts in the opening 20 minutes and almost fell behind within five but Foden's effort came back of the inside of the post. But no goal arrived, and as the first half drew to a close, the visitors found themselves with increased possession and an extra hint at being a threat.