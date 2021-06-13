Sibley calendar: What's coming up
(SIBLEY, IA) Live events are coming to Sibley.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sibley:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM
Address: 700 11th Ave NE, Sibley, IA
Men’s Golf Tournament at Sibley Golf Course, 700 11th Ave, Sibley, IA, US 51249, Sibley, United States on Fri Jun 11 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 12:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 601 6th Ave, Sibley, IA
First Presbyterian Church offers a monthly “Fishes & Loaves” meal. Everyone is welcome, and there is no charge or freewill offering for this meal.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 30124 MN-264, Round Lake, MN
NEW for 2021 - Enjoy live music at Round Lake Vineyards & Winery Thursdays from 2-6 PM. Full menu and bar available.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM
We are excited to be able to gather for Sibley's Good Ole Summertime Celebration! After a crazy 2020 we are looking forward to seeing everyone enjoy Sibley and all the events taking place! The...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 9th St. West, Sibley, IA 51249
Embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, amazing acrobats, speed juggler, and hilarious clowns!