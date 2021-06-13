Leon events calendar

(LEON, WV) Leon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leon:

Fairgrounds Flea Market Cottageville, WV

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 508 Cottageville Rd, Cottageville, WV

Organized by Kyle's Events, the 4-day flea market offers free admission.

WVKA Jackson County Open Cottageville, WV

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 508 Cottageville Rd, Cottageville, WV

2021 WVKA Jackson County Open Event HQ: Jackson County Fairground, Ripley, WV (Air conditioned Dining Hall) Register with TourneyX: https://tourneyx.com/app/tourney/wvka-jackson-county-open...

Ignite Youth Camp Ripley, WV

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 Lee St, Ripley, WV

Ignite Youth Camp at Grace Gospel Baptist Church Ripley WV, 374 Highlawn Drive, Ripley, WV, US 25271, Ripley, United States on Mon Aug 02 2021 at 07:30 am to Fri Aug 06 2021 at 06:00 pm

The Appalachian Championships Winfield, WV

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 5449 WV-34, Winfield, WV

The Appalachian Championships Date: October 8-9, 2021 Location: Winfield Riding Club, Winfield, West Virginia Start Time: Friday @ 2:00 pm, Saturday @ 12:00 noon Show Manager: […]



MAD EC Presents a Variety Night Special Winfield, WV

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 3680 Winfield Rd, Winfield, WV

MAD EC presents a night with a variety of genres, featuring LunaGeist, Relative Obscurity and Burnsville Drive. Show starts at 8pm.