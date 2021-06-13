Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leon, WV

Leon events calendar

Posted by 
Leon Daily
Leon Daily
 8 days ago

(LEON, WV) Leon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTgWf_0aT3XKct00

Fairgrounds Flea Market

Cottageville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 508 Cottageville Rd, Cottageville, WV

Organized by Kyle's Events, the 4-day flea market offers free admission.

Learn More

WVKA Jackson County Open

Cottageville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 508 Cottageville Rd, Cottageville, WV

2021 WVKA Jackson County Open Event HQ: Jackson County Fairground, Ripley, WV (Air conditioned Dining Hall) Register with TourneyX: https://tourneyx.com/app/tourney/wvka-jackson-county-open...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZRwy_0aT3XKct00

Ignite Youth Camp

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 Lee St, Ripley, WV

Ignite Youth Camp at Grace Gospel Baptist Church Ripley WV, 374 Highlawn Drive, Ripley, WV, US 25271, Ripley, United States on Mon Aug 02 2021 at 07:30 am to Fri Aug 06 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ls9lt_0aT3XKct00

The Appalachian Championships

Winfield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 5449 WV-34, Winfield, WV

The Appalachian Championships Date: October 8-9, 2021 Location: Winfield Riding Club, Winfield, West Virginia Start Time: Friday @ 2:00 pm, Saturday @ 12:00 noon Show Manager: […]\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdwFA_0aT3XKct00

MAD EC Presents a Variety Night Special

Winfield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 3680 Winfield Rd, Winfield, WV

MAD EC presents a night with a variety of genres, featuring LunaGeist, Relative Obscurity and Burnsville Drive. Show starts at 8pm.

Learn More
Leon Daily

Leon Daily

Leon, WV
15
Followers
81
Post
270
Views
ABOUT

With Leon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leon, WV
City
Winfield, WV
City
Cottageville, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Ripley, WV
City
Kyle, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dining Hall Rrb#Wv Ignite Youth Camp At#Sun Oct 10#Ec#Relative Obscurity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Leon, WVPosted by
Leon Daily

Live events coming up in Leon

1. Me of My Dreams: Career Ready! Summer Camp; 2. Makenna Hope @ Putnam County Fair; 3. ACW and Hunger Fight present Extreme Impact; 4. Service; 5. Mountain State Art & Craft Fair;