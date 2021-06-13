Cancel
Lovell, WY

Live events coming up in Lovell

Lovell Voice
 8 days ago

(LOVELL, WY) Lovell is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lovell area:

Friends of the Library Meeting

Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 217 E 3rd St, Powell, WY

Meet in the Library Meeting Room just inside the front door.

Halloween

Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Halloween, though not a public holiday, is nevertheless a very popular celebration in the United States. Held on the last day of October, many homes decorate their yards with carved pumpkins and...

Caregiver support group

Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 777 Ave H, Powell, WY

Powell Valley Health Care hosts a support group for caregivers. If you are caring for a loved one at home and would like to connect with others, this is a

29th Heartland Golf Classic

Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 600 WY-114, Powell, WY

29th Heartland Golf Classic is on Facebook. To connect with 29th Heartland Golf Classic, join Facebook today.

40th Class Reunion

Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:55 PM

Party event by Powell High School Class of 1981 on Friday, July 9 2021

Lovell, WY
