Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beulah, ND

Live events on the horizon in Beulah

Posted by 
Beulah Bulletin
Beulah Bulletin
 8 days ago

(BEULAH, ND) Live events are lining up on the Beulah calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beulah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1oAy_0aT3WaRm00

Dakota Walleye Classic Fishing Tournament

Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: Beulah Bay Rd, Beulah, ND

NEW in 2021…190 2-person team fishing tournament at Lake Sakakawea, Beulah, ND. $15,000 1st place purse. Team Entry Fee $350. This year marks the 26th year that the Chamber has hosted the DWC...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPYhw_0aT3WaRm00

DWC Registration and Rules Meeting

Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1900 Hwy 49 N, Beulah, ND

Drive Through Rules meeting starts at 4:00. One team member must be present. Ace Parking Lot – Beulah...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmmQP_0aT3WaRm00

Bryan & Kelly Aalund Farm Retirement

Hazen, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Equipment has been stored inside with excellent maintenance. Most pieces were purchased new. Major equipment begins selling at 10:30 AM. Preview is June 16–22 from 8AM–5PM and all items to be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejcFH_0aT3WaRm00

Craft Night

Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 250 7th St NE, Beulah, ND

Join us for a fun evening creating a fun craft guided by Nicole Whipps! Free event for the public ages 13+ Please call or message us at the library to sign up! 701.873.2884

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRVce_0aT3WaRm00

A Fond Farewell

Stanton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 564 County Rd 37, Stanton, ND

A special event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the homeward departure of the Corps of Discovery and the fond farewell the captains gave to Sakakawea, Pomp, Charbonneau and all the...

Learn More
Beulah Bulletin

Beulah Bulletin

Beulah, ND
4
Followers
74
Post
347
Views
ABOUT

With Beulah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beulah, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Team Entry Fee#Chamber#1900 Hwy 49 N#The Corps Of Discovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related