Live events on the horizon in Beulah
(BEULAH, ND) Live events are lining up on the Beulah calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beulah:
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Address: Beulah Bay Rd, Beulah, ND
NEW in 2021…190 2-person team fishing tournament at Lake Sakakawea, Beulah, ND. $15,000 1st place purse. Team Entry Fee $350. This year marks the 26th year that the Chamber has hosted the DWC...
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Address: 1900 Hwy 49 N, Beulah, ND
Drive Through Rules meeting starts at 4:00. One team member must be present. Ace Parking Lot – Beulah...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Equipment has been stored inside with excellent maintenance. Most pieces were purchased new. Major equipment begins selling at 10:30 AM. Preview is June 16–22 from 8AM–5PM and all items to be...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM
Address: 250 7th St NE, Beulah, ND
Join us for a fun evening creating a fun craft guided by Nicole Whipps! Free event for the public ages 13+ Please call or message us at the library to sign up! 701.873.2884
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 564 County Rd 37, Stanton, ND
A special event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the homeward departure of the Corps of Discovery and the fond farewell the captains gave to Sakakawea, Pomp, Charbonneau and all the...