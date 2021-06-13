Ringgold calendar: What's coming up

(RINGGOLD, LA) Ringgold has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ringgold:

Fire Conference Sibley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

"The Pouring " Acts 2:17....I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: Acts 2:17

RedRiver FC Summer Camp Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 800 Goodwill St, Minden, LA

RedRiver FC is hosting their 2nd annual Soccer Summer Camp. Ages for the camp are 6yrs old to 19yrs old. Cost for the event is $125 for the first athelete and $50 for each additional. The first 50...

Vacation Bible School Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 15910 US-80, Minden, LA

Vacation Bible School at Beech Springs Baptist Church, 15910 Highway 80, Minden, LA, US 71055, Minden, United States on Mon Jul 19 2021 at 09:00 am to Fri Jul 23 2021 at 12:30 pm

Bayou Pots (Dutch Oven Cooking) Doyline, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 103 State Park Rd, Doyline, LA

Lake Bistineau State Park hosts dutch oven cooking classes on the second Saturday of every month! Dutch oven cookers from near and far meet at the Rally Pavilion for cooking demonstrations and...

Sesquicentennial (150th) Anniversary & Homecoming Ringgold, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 275 Springhill Church Rd, Ringgold, LA

Please mark your calendars to join us for a very special Homecoming! We plan to celebrate what God has done at Springhill Baptist Church during its 150 years and Homecoming together on Sunday...