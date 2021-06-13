Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ringgold, LA

Ringgold calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ringgold News Beat
Ringgold News Beat
 8 days ago

(RINGGOLD, LA) Ringgold has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ringgold:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21c22Y_0aT3WXkT00

Fire Conference

Sibley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

"The Pouring " Acts 2:17....I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: Acts 2:17

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhZLy_0aT3WXkT00

RedRiver FC Summer Camp

Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 800 Goodwill St, Minden, LA

RedRiver FC is hosting their 2nd annual Soccer Summer Camp. Ages for the camp are 6yrs old to 19yrs old. Cost for the event is $125 for the first athelete and $50 for each additional. The first 50...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0UTn_0aT3WXkT00

Vacation Bible School

Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 15910 US-80, Minden, LA

Vacation Bible School at Beech Springs Baptist Church, 15910 Highway 80, Minden, LA, US 71055, Minden, United States on Mon Jul 19 2021 at 09:00 am to Fri Jul 23 2021 at 12:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQfsS_0aT3WXkT00

Bayou Pots (Dutch Oven Cooking)

Doyline, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 103 State Park Rd, Doyline, LA

Lake Bistineau State Park hosts dutch oven cooking classes on the second Saturday of every month! Dutch oven cookers from near and far meet at the Rally Pavilion for cooking demonstrations and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Pfnn_0aT3WXkT00

Sesquicentennial (150th) Anniversary & Homecoming

Ringgold, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 275 Springhill Church Rd, Ringgold, LA

Please mark your calendars to join us for a very special Homecoming! We plan to celebrate what God has done at Springhill Baptist Church during its 150 years and Homecoming together on Sunday...

Learn More
Ringgold News Beat

Ringgold News Beat

Ringgold, LA
13
Followers
80
Post
794
Views
ABOUT

With Ringgold News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Doyline, LA
City
Ringgold, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Springhill, LA
City
Minden, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#La Redriver Fc#La Vacation Bible School#Dutch#Sun Jul 07#Springhill Church Rd#Springhill Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ringgold, LAPosted by
Ringgold News Beat

Job alert: These Ringgold jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ringgold: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Operating Room Travel Nurse RN - $2664/week- Shreveport, LA; 3. Independent Sales Representative; 4. Field Specialist - Wellbore Intervention; 5. Work At Home Account Executive- Customer Retention; 6. Breakfast Hostess; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $130,000/Year - Tuition Reimbursement; 9. Psych Travel Nurse RN - $56.91/Hour $2049/Weekly; 10. Psych Travel Nurse RN - $48.44/Hour $1744/Weekly;
Ringgold, LAPosted by
Ringgold News Beat

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Ringgold

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ringgold: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Travel Registered Nurse | Intensive Care Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,636 Per Week; 3. Work At Home Account Executive- Customer Retention; 4. DOT Delivery Assistant; 5. Delivery Helper (Shreveport - Starting at $14.00 per hour); 6. Traveling Retail Merchandiser; 7. Dentist- Permanent/Full-Time; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 9. Travel Registered Nurse | Step Down Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,505 Per Week; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/28/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;