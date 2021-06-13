Cancel
Eureka, KS

Eureka calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Eureka Dispatch
 8 days ago

(EUREKA, KS) Eureka is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eureka area:

Annual David A. McQueen Memorial Perspectives in Total Joint Arthroplasty: Updates in Hip & Knee Replacement

Fall River, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS

Annual David A. McQueen Memorial Perspectives in Total Joint Arthroplasty: Updates in Hip & Knee Replacement is an orthopedic surgeon with an adult reconstructive private practice. We are honored...

Third Annual Sporting Clays Team Tournament

Fall River, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS

Sporting Clays Team Tournament to send military veterans on all-expenses paid trips to Washington, DC through PHS Honor Flight. Come early Friday and practice on the Trap and Skeet or 5-stand...

2021 Forgotten 22 Music Fest

Leon, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1001 SW 140th St, Leon, KS

Welcome to the second annual Forgotten 22 Music Fest out at FlutterBye Ranch! This year we are also celebrating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. We will have Multiple Bands & Musicians, Camping, Yard...

Eureka Arts and Crafts Show

Eureka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 S Jefferson St, Eureka, KS

11/13 to 11/13 2021 - Eureka Arts and Crafts Show meta Matt Samuels Commununity Bldg & Methodist Church, Eureka , KS Entertainment: na ?? # of Exhibitors: 125 Juried: no Prize Money: na

Eureka Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo

Eureka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Suite 100, E River St, Greenwood County, 822 E River St, Eureka, KS

A Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association is coming to Eureka, KS!! You will get to watch top cowboys and cowgirls competing for earnings to qualify them for Nationals! You don't want to miss "THE...

Eureka, KS
ABOUT

With Eureka Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

