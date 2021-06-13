San Manuel events coming up

(SAN MANUEL, AZ) Live events are coming to San Manuel.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Manuel area:

Patrick Rayl & the .357 Band Catalina, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 15930 N Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina, AZ

Patrick Rayl & the .357 Band at Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 North Oracle Road #178, Tucson, AZ, US 85739, Oracle, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Fairytale Wedding Bridal Expo Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1501 North Houghton Road, #9608, Tucson, AZ 85749

Join us for a romantic, fun afternoon of pampering. Invite your family, friends & fiancé. Everything is complimentary.

Oracle Piano Society Tenth Anniversary Season Tickets 2021-2022 Oracle, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 700 e Kingston St, Oracle, AZ

Season Tickets for the 10th Anniversary Oracle Piano Society Concert Season are available now! The 2021-2022 Oracle Piano Society Tenth Anniversary Signature Series will feature ten amazing live...

Lavender Bloom Season Retreat Oracle, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 1221 N Rancho Robles Rd, Oracle, AZ

This is the perfect way to spend Lavender Bloom Season and get away from the Tucson heat! Oracle is at least 10 degrees cooler than Tucson.

Hella Mega Tour Oracle, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 11:59 PM

See Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy live at the Hella Mega Tour at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Tuesday, July 20.