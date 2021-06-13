Campo events coming up
(CAMPO, CA) Live events are coming to Campo.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Campo:
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM
Address: 3750 Via Cielo Azul, Alpine, CA 91901
Enjoy the game of Bunco and socialize with your neighbors!
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 AM
Shore, Float tube or Kayak Fishing Reservation at Barrett Lake in Dulzura, CA on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 @ 3:30am
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 28850 A Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962
This course will go over the key principles used to protect homes and lives in the Wildland Urban Interface.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM
Address: 8668 Pine Creek Rd, Pine Valley, CA
Back To The Mountain (BTTM) is happening at Pine Valley Bible Conference Center this June 25-27, 2021. Luke 8:50 "Do not fear. Only believe..." Go to sdcursillo.org for application and more info.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 1020 Marron Valley Rd, Dulzura, CA
The United States Concealed Carry Association’s (USCCA) Defensive Shooting Fundamentals (DSF) Certified Instructor Course was launched in 2018 through a collaboration with I.C.E. Training. You’ll...