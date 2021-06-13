Campo events coming up

(CAMPO, CA) Live events are coming to Campo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Campo:

Bunco Alpine, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 3750 Via Cielo Azul, Alpine, CA 91901

Enjoy the game of Bunco and socialize with your neighbors!

Shore, Float tube or Kayak Fishing Reservation Dulzura, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Shore, Float tube or Kayak Fishing Reservation at Barrett Lake in Dulzura, CA on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 @ 3:30am

Pine Valley - Home and Life Survivability in the Wildland Urban Interface Pine Valley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 28850 A Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962

This course will go over the key principles used to protect homes and lives in the Wildland Urban Interface.

Back To The Mountain (BTTM) Pine Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Address: 8668 Pine Creek Rd, Pine Valley, CA

Back To The Mountain (BTTM) is happening at Pine Valley Bible Conference Center this June 25-27, 2021. Luke 8:50 "Do not fear. Only believe..." Go to sdcursillo.org for application and more info.

USCCA DSF L1 Certified Instructor Course (San Diego, CA) Dulzura, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1020 Marron Valley Rd, Dulzura, CA

The United States Concealed Carry Association’s (USCCA) Defensive Shooting Fundamentals (DSF) Certified Instructor Course was launched in 2018 through a collaboration with I.C.E. Training. You’ll...