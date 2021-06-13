Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campo, CA

Campo events coming up

Posted by 
Campo News Flash
Campo News Flash
 8 days ago

(CAMPO, CA) Live events are coming to Campo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Campo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTa2r_0aT3WLOz00

Bunco

Alpine, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 3750 Via Cielo Azul, Alpine, CA 91901

Enjoy the game of Bunco and socialize with your neighbors!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmKGK_0aT3WLOz00

Shore, Float tube or Kayak Fishing Reservation

Dulzura, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Shore, Float tube or Kayak Fishing Reservation at Barrett Lake in Dulzura, CA on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 @ 3:30am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464iF2_0aT3WLOz00

Pine Valley - Home and Life Survivability in the Wildland Urban Interface

Pine Valley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 28850 A Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962

This course will go over the key principles used to protect homes and lives in the Wildland Urban Interface.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uyb8m_0aT3WLOz00

Back To The Mountain (BTTM)

Pine Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Address: 8668 Pine Creek Rd, Pine Valley, CA

Back To The Mountain (BTTM) is happening at Pine Valley Bible Conference Center this June 25-27, 2021. Luke 8:50 "Do not fear. Only believe..." Go to sdcursillo.org for application and more info.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HvBa9_0aT3WLOz00

USCCA DSF L1 Certified Instructor Course (San Diego, CA)

Dulzura, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1020 Marron Valley Rd, Dulzura, CA

The United States Concealed Carry Association’s (USCCA) Defensive Shooting Fundamentals (DSF) Certified Instructor Course was launched in 2018 through a collaboration with I.C.E. Training. You’ll...

Learn More
Campo News Flash

Campo News Flash

Campo, CA
7
Followers
82
Post
491
Views
ABOUT

With Campo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dulzura, CA
City
Alpine, CA
Local
California Government
City
Pine Valley, CA
City
Campo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayak Fishing Reservation#Sun Jun#Uscca#I C E Training
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Large late-night tornado sweeps through some Chicago suburbs

A large tornado swept through suburbs southwest of Chicago late Sunday night, causing numerous injuries, damaging several homes and vehicles, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. Officials of Naperville said five people were brought to a hospital. One was...