Lutcher, LA

Live events coming up in Lutcher

 8 days ago

(LUTCHER, LA) Live events are lining up on the Lutcher calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lutcher:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJeha_0aT3WDLB00

Fathead’s

Maurepas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Fathead’s at Maurepas, Louisiana, United States on Sat Jul 31 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGnnH_0aT3WDLB00

Down South Hoop Fest

Reserve, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Address: 332 Railroad Ave, Reserve, LA

Come out and enjoy some great basketball, food, and fun as the Down South Go Gettaz host “The Down South Hoop Fest!!” Registration in now open!

Taylor Nauta Duo @ Fatheads

Maurepas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Taylor and Trent slinging some tunes at one of our favorite venues. Come get some outstanding food and pass a good time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjztU_0aT3WDLB00

Lil Whiskey Band @ Ace Billards

Maurepas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Lil Whiskey Band will be rockin’ Ace Billards with the very best country and classic rock hits! Come out for a good time!! Your not gonna want to miss this!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRknm_0aT3WDLB00

Spillway Classic Trail Run

Norco, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 16302 River Rd, Norco, LA

Online registration is open through Monday, July 12. The Spillway Classic Trail Run is open to all runners and walkers, NOTC members and nonmembers alike. In the event of race cancellation due to...

Lutcher, LA
ABOUT

With Lutcher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

