Live events coming up in Lutcher

(LUTCHER, LA) Live events are lining up on the Lutcher calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lutcher:

Fathead’s Maurepas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Fathead’s at Maurepas, Louisiana, United States on Sat Jul 31 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Down South Hoop Fest Reserve, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Address: 332 Railroad Ave, Reserve, LA

Come out and enjoy some great basketball, food, and fun as the Down South Go Gettaz host “The Down South Hoop Fest!!” Registration in now open!

Taylor Nauta Duo @ Fatheads Maurepas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Taylor and Trent slinging some tunes at one of our favorite venues. Come get some outstanding food and pass a good time.

Lil Whiskey Band @ Ace Billards Maurepas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Lil Whiskey Band will be rockin’ Ace Billards with the very best country and classic rock hits! Come out for a good time!! Your not gonna want to miss this!!!

Spillway Classic Trail Run Norco, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 16302 River Rd, Norco, LA

Online registration is open through Monday, July 12. The Spillway Classic Trail Run is open to all runners and walkers, NOTC members and nonmembers alike. In the event of race cancellation due to...