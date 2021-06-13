What’s up Moscow: Local events calendar
(MOSCOW, TN) Moscow is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moscow:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: Bateman Road, Moscow, TN 38057
Take a trip down the Lost Swamp section of the Wolf River with our featured guide for the month of June, Ray Graham.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM
Address: 1050 Rich Road, Somerville, TN 38068
An In-Person Worship Option is available at The Chapel is each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. beginning Sunday, May 9, 2021!
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM
Address: 501 Poplar View Pkwy, Collierville, TN
Join Patrick McDowell in one or all of his 7- part Financial Planning Education sessions. These will be held in-person in the Library's Halle Room. Mr. McDowell will address Risk Management...
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 929 W Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN
Tony's Trophy Room All-American Grill and the Memphis Street Rods are kicking off a new cruise night every other Tuesday evening beginning 23 March! There will be an outdoor bar, cornhole, and...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
14 spots available Admission is $10 per person. Join us for baby goat snuggles where you can hug, hold and snuggle a baby goat! Sessions will be 1 hour long and we ask that you RSVP via messenger...