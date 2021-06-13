Live events on the horizon in Onawa
(ONAWA, IA) Onawa is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Onawa area:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM
These classes are very beginner-friendly and the atmosphere in the studio is incredibly supportive, laid-back, and relaxed. This is the relaxation you desire, the community you crave, and the...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:59 PM
Address: 17214 210th St, Onawa, IA
Sunday, June 20 – 8:00 AM to Midnight Male guests need to earn just 5 points for the day to unlock the special Father’s Day game on our kiosks. Choose one of the gifts on the screen to receive an...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Address: 22940 248th St, Onawa, IA
June 26 Points race #3 & June 27 Points race #4 July 10 Points race #5 & July 11 Points race #6 July 31 Points race #7 & Aug 1 Points race #8 Aug 21 Points race #9 & Aug 22 Points race #10 Aug 28...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 720 Iowa Ave, Onawa, IA
Swap meet, craft fair, flea market, more than 200 vendors.
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Address: 1314 15th St, Onawa, IA
Watch our skillful local talent perform at the Bill Riley Talent Show. From dancers, singers, pianists and more- This is a FREE show to all and helps us kick off Fair week! We'll have two...