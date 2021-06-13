Cancel
Onawa, IA

Live events on the horizon in Onawa

Onawa News Flash
 8 days ago

(ONAWA, IA) Onawa is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Onawa area:

June Monday Evening All-Levels Gentle Yoga Classes

Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM

These classes are very beginner-friendly and the atmosphere in the studio is incredibly supportive, laid-back, and relaxed. This is the relaxation you desire, the community you crave, and the...

FATHER’S DAY

Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: 17214 210th St, Onawa, IA

Sunday, June 20 – 8:00 AM to Midnight Male guests need to earn just 5 points for the day to unlock the special Father’s Day game on our kiosks. Choose one of the gifts on the screen to receive an...

Summit SuperSeries Points Race

Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 22940 248th St, Onawa, IA

June 26 Points race #3 & June 27 Points race #4 July 10 Points race #5 & July 11 Points race #6 July 31 Points race #7 & Aug 1 Points race #8 Aug 21 Points race #9 & Aug 22 Points race #10 Aug 28...

Annual Swap Meet Weekend

Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 720 Iowa Ave, Onawa, IA

Swap meet, craft fair, flea market, more than 200 vendors.

Bill Riley Talent Show

Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1314 15th St, Onawa, IA

Watch our skillful local talent perform at the Bill Riley Talent Show. From dancers, singers, pianists and more- This is a FREE show to all and helps us kick off Fair week! We'll have two...

Onawa News Flash

Onawa, IA
ABOUT

With Onawa News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

