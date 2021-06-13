Lyman calendar: What's coming up

(LYMAN, WY) Live events are coming to Lyman.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lyman:

FOSSILFEST Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: Kemmerer, WY

1:00 PM Water Party ($2 per Kid) 4:00 PM Vendor Booths Open 5 :30-7:00 PM Family Fun Night ($2 per Kid) 5 :30 PM Corn Hole Tournament-singles 6:00 - 8:00 PM Satin Steel Band 6:00 PM Dodge-ball...

Infamous Band Scramble Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: Kemmerer, WY

For the past 20 years, Yonder Mountain String Band has redefined bluegrass music, expanding the traditional acoustic genre beyond its previously established boundaries by steadily pushing the...

Intermediate Microsoft Publisher Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1013 W Cheyenne Dr # A, Evanston, WY

This class continues where the Beginning Publisher class left off. If you regularly use Publisher for making different publications but wonder what else you can do with this versatile software...

Care & Prevention Of Athletic Injuries Mountain View, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 330 7th St, Mountain View, WY

Fulfills requirement towards Wyoming Coaching Endorsement/Permit. 1.5 PTSB credits. $150 Have you taken this cused before and would like a refresher? Your price is only $100!

Reckless Kelly Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: Kemmerer, WY

Willy Braun (vocals, guitars, harmonium, percussion, harmonica) -Cody Braun (fiddle, mandolin, tenor guitar, harmonica, vocals) – Jay Nazz (drums, percussion) -Joe “Bass” Miller(bass) For nearly...