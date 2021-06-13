Coming soon: Paonia events

(PAONIA, CO) Paonia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paonia:

Volunteer Tree Planting w/ WSCC, USFS, and NFF Paonia, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 204 Poplar Ave, Paonia, CO 81428

Come join Western Slope Conservation Center, the US Forest Service, and the National Forest Foundation for a weekend of tree planting!

Bright Night Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 228 Grand Ave, Paonia, CO

A magical evening of storytelling and poetry featuring renowned author Craig Childs.

Wise Woman Weekend 9/2-6 Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Paonia, CO

Come immerse yourself in the wisdom and magic of the bees. This weekend will be an exploration into the world of bees. The bees with their sweetness and light have inspired mankind for thousands...

West Elks Wine Trail Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 16764 Farmers Mine Rd, Paonia, CO

Don’t miss out on this special tasting event with selected food Pairings!

The Living Farm Market Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 39776 Green Tractor Rd, Paonia, CO

The Living Farm has a farmer’s market! Local organic seasonal foods: Beef, pork, chicken, lamb, eggs, greens, fruit, preserves, tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, pod peas, dog food and much more! The season