Wells calendar: Coming events

(WELLS, MN) Live events are coming to Wells.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wells:

Walk With The Freeborn GOP In Alden Alden, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 215 N Broadway, Alden, MN

Walk with us in the Alden Lake Morin Days parade on June 19th to support the Republican Cause! The parade starts at 7 PM, and we will be lining up at about 6:30 PM so please arrive at least 20...

Sister Luv at Worship Service Waldorf, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 21573 45th St, Waldorf, MN

Sister Luv has been invited to lead the worship music at an outdoor service... Where is this? JR's Barn!!! Lovely Location... it is great place to Worship Outdoors!!

Dancing in the Morin Lakes Day Parade! Alden, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Join us in walking and dancing in the alden parade to celebrate the Morin lakes days! This event is free and we invite dancers to wear any JFK gear. More information on line up and how to register...

Kiester Cowboy Church Kiester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

We will having a Cowboy church led by Gary Froiland on the Farming of Yesteryear grounds outside of Kiester, MN. There is a fun show on Saturday, and after church on Sunday are some driving events...

Farming of Yesteryear Pedal Pull Kiester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Sports event by D&S Pedal Pulls on Sunday, September 12 2021