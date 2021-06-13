Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wells, MN

Wells calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Wells Bulletin
Wells Bulletin
 8 days ago

(WELLS, MN) Live events are coming to Wells.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wells:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kLIB_0aT3VZY800

Walk With The Freeborn GOP In Alden

Alden, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 215 N Broadway, Alden, MN

Walk with us in the Alden Lake Morin Days parade on June 19th to support the Republican Cause! The parade starts at 7 PM, and we will be lining up at about 6:30 PM so please arrive at least 20...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eToTF_0aT3VZY800

Sister Luv at Worship Service

Waldorf, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 21573 45th St, Waldorf, MN

Sister Luv has been invited to lead the worship music at an outdoor service... Where is this? JR's Barn!!! Lovely Location... it is great place to Worship Outdoors!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DL69Y_0aT3VZY800

Dancing in the Morin Lakes Day Parade!

Alden, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Join us in walking and dancing in the alden parade to celebrate the Morin lakes days! This event is free and we invite dancers to wear any JFK gear. More information on line up and how to register...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0712SY_0aT3VZY800

Kiester Cowboy Church

Kiester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

We will having a Cowboy church led by Gary Froiland on the Farming of Yesteryear grounds outside of Kiester, MN. There is a fun show on Saturday, and after church on Sunday are some driving events...

Learn More

Farming of Yesteryear Pedal Pull

Kiester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Sports event by D&S Pedal Pulls on Sunday, September 12 2021

Learn More
Wells Bulletin

Wells Bulletin

Wells, MN
11
Followers
83
Post
734
Views
ABOUT

With Wells Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Alden, MN
Wells, MN
Government
City
Wells, MN
City
Waldorf, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Event#Cowboy Church#Republican#Worship Outdoors#Sun Jun#The Farming Of Yesteryear#D S Pedal Pulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bath, ILPosted by
Bath Post

Live events on the horizon in Bath

1. River Bottom Brawl; 2. Edward David Anderson; 3. Monster Lane Returns to Havana's October Fest!!!; 4. Havana’s First Fridays 2021; 5. Decade of Decadence 80’s Hair Night at Mad Jacks;
Marsland, NEPosted by
Marsland Updates

Marsland events coming soon

1. Chadron New Contact Info Meeting; 2. The History of Nebraska As Told by Peter A. Sarpy; 3. 2021 Jackpot Progress Show — Lazy H Crown Cattle; 4. Center of the Nation Day 2; 5. St Patricks Rummage Room;
Spokane, WAinlander.com

Dwight Yoakam, Fitz and the Tantrums heading to Spokane

Another day, another couple of concert announcements sure to thrill music fans in the Inland Northwest. Country star (and incredibly cool dude) Dwight Yoakam had a show scheduled for last fall at the First Interstate Center for Arts, but of course COVID had other plans. He's coming around this fall to make up for lost time, with a show slated for the same venue Sept. 19. Tickets range from $57.50 to $87.50, and go on sale Friday at 10 am via TicketsWest outlets.