Events on the Granby calendar

(GRANBY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Granby calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Granby:

Al-Anon Family Group Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 11th St, Granby, CO

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Ranch Riding Adventure with Julie Goodnight Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 3640 CO-125, Granby, CO

Join renowned horse trainer and clinician Julie Goodnight for an amazing Ranch Riding Adventure. Daily sessions include lessons with Julie, trail obstacle challenges, cattle sorting and guided...

2021 Beautiful Smart Lady Summit with Theresa Dedmon Granby, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1101 County Road 53, Granby, CO 80446

A mountain conference to remind Papa God's daughters of who they are, what they are called to, and how precious they are to Him!

Are you in the digital dark? - Digital tips and tricks for your small business Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

We know you probably hear it all the time, but more people are turning to the internet. When people need a good or service, they turn to Google to find what they need. When businesses don’t have a...

Lone Eagle Peak and Crater Lake from Monarch Lake Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: Continental Divide Trail, Granby, CO

We will meet at Colorado RTD parking lot,to meet and carpool if needed ,we can wait 15 min then we will drive to the trailhead. It's about 2hours and half drive . Wooded Hike Ending in Beautiful...