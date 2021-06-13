Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granby, CO

Events on the Granby calendar

Posted by 
Granby News Flash
Granby News Flash
 8 days ago

(GRANBY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Granby calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Granby:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSSkT_0aT3VYfP00

Al-Anon Family Group

Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 11th St, Granby, CO

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XqPO_0aT3VYfP00

Ranch Riding Adventure with Julie Goodnight

Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 3640 CO-125, Granby, CO

Join renowned horse trainer and clinician Julie Goodnight for an amazing Ranch Riding Adventure. Daily sessions include lessons with Julie, trail obstacle challenges, cattle sorting and guided...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nu6p1_0aT3VYfP00

2021 Beautiful Smart Lady Summit with Theresa Dedmon

Granby, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1101 County Road 53, Granby, CO 80446

A mountain conference to remind Papa God's daughters of who they are, what they are called to, and how precious they are to Him!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eo6r2_0aT3VYfP00

Are you in the digital dark? - Digital tips and tricks for your small business

Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

We know you probably hear it all the time, but more people are turning to the internet. When people need a good or service, they turn to Google to find what they need. When businesses don’t have a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ve15X_0aT3VYfP00

Lone Eagle Peak and Crater Lake from Monarch Lake

Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: Continental Divide Trail, Granby, CO

We will meet at Colorado RTD parking lot,to meet and carpool if needed ,we can wait 15 min then we will drive to the trailhead. It's about 2hours and half drive . Wooded Hike Ending in Beautiful...

Learn More
Granby News Flash

Granby News Flash

Granby, CO
6
Followers
91
Post
854
Views
ABOUT

With Granby News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granby, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Sun Jun#Continental Divide Trail#Rtd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related
Bath, ILPosted by
Bath Post

Live events on the horizon in Bath

1. River Bottom Brawl; 2. Edward David Anderson; 3. Monster Lane Returns to Havana's October Fest!!!; 4. Havana’s First Fridays 2021; 5. Decade of Decadence 80’s Hair Night at Mad Jacks;
Granby, COPosted by
Granby News Flash

Check out these homes for sale in Granby now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Enjoy expansive views from this semi custom home. This mountain contemporary home is fully loaded. Sleep up to 8 comfortably in bedrooms, and accommodate
Granby, COPosted by
Granby News Flash

House-hunt Granby: What’s on the market

(GRANBY, CO) Looking for a house in Granby? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.