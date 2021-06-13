Live events Valentine — what’s coming up

(VALENTINE, NE) Valentine is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Valentine area:

NSRA Rodeo Finals 2021 Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 S Green St #9, Valentine, NE

Finals Competition includes: Top 15 competitors in 10 rodeo events. Plan to attend the events and dance to Twin River Band and try your voice out on some karaoke.



Valentine Farmers' Market Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 710 US-20, Valentine, NE

Cowboy Fast Draw – NE State & Great Plains Territorial Shoot Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 S Green St #9, Valentine, NE

3 Fantastic days of shooting - Don\'t miss it! Nebraska State Championship September 17th, 2020 Valentine, NE Great Plains Territorial Championship September 18th-19th, 2020 Valentine, NE



Barn Quilt Workshop Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

You do not need to be an artist to paint a barn quilt and you do not need a barn to put it on! You can choose from 2, 3 or 4 foot on barn quilt size. Join us at the MPCC Valentine campus and learn...

Canoeing the Niobrara River Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Canoeing the Niobrara River at Niobrara River, Valentine Ne..., Valentine, United States on Wed Aug 04 2021 at 07:00 am to Sat Aug 07 2021 at 07:00 pm