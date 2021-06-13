Cancel
Valentine, NE

Live events Valentine — what’s coming up

Valentine Post
Valentine Post
 8 days ago

(VALENTINE, NE) Valentine is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Valentine area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTOwa_0aT3VXmg00

NSRA Rodeo Finals 2021

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 S Green St #9, Valentine, NE

Finals Competition includes: Top 15 competitors in 10 rodeo events. Plan to attend the events and dance to Twin River Band and try your voice out on some karaoke.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEesF_0aT3VXmg00

Valentine Farmers' Market

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 710 US-20, Valentine, NE

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Cowboy Fast Draw – NE State & Great Plains Territorial Shoot

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 S Green St #9, Valentine, NE

3 Fantastic days of shooting - Don\'t miss it! Nebraska State Championship September 17th, 2020 Valentine, NE Great Plains Territorial Championship September 18th-19th, 2020 Valentine, NE\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0qHe_0aT3VXmg00

Barn Quilt Workshop

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

You do not need to be an artist to paint a barn quilt and you do not need a barn to put it on! You can choose from 2, 3 or 4 foot on barn quilt size. Join us at the MPCC Valentine campus and learn...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4rpe_0aT3VXmg00

Canoeing the Niobrara River

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Canoeing the Niobrara River at Niobrara River, Valentine Ne..., Valentine, United States on Wed Aug 04 2021 at 07:00 am to Sat Aug 07 2021 at 07:00 pm

Valentine Post

Valentine Post

Valentine, NE
ABOUT

With Valentine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

