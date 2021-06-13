Saints Podcast Round-Up, June 13th, 2021

Hi Matt! We really appreciate all your attention to detail with your sliders. We run a YouTube Channel where we do full Madden sims (using your sliders, settings) with live original commentary. We are Browns fans and do mostly Browns games, but have now expanded to other teams. This season (Franchise Mode, Madden 21, PS4) we are running into an animation glitch we have come to call a 'shuffle sack'. The QB drops back and shuffles, shuffles, shuffles, and then a big loss for a sack. Wholly unrealistic! We have tried lots of different things and wonder if you have experienced the same. We do Super Sim slow, technically have control of one team, but only to start the game, and select Super Sim. I can attach some video examples if OS lets me. THANKS IN ADVANCE! -Phil and Kit Nagy (Nagy on Sports)