Events on the Canadian calendar

Canadian News Beat
 8 days ago

(CANADIAN, TX) Live events are coming to Canadian.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Canadian area:

36th Annual 4th of July Celebration

Wheeler, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 505 S Alan L Bean Blvd, Wheeler, TX

The Wheeler Chamber of Commerce will kick off another AMAZING 4th of July Celebration starting Friday, July 2nd and ending on Sunday, July 4th! Two and half days filled with family fun! Make sure...

2021 Scouts BSA Summer Camp

Mobeetie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: FM3182, Mobeetie, TX

When: June 20, 2021 @ 12:00 pm – June 26, 2021 @ 1:00 pm Where: Camp M.K. Brown Come to Camp MK Brown for your 2021 Scouts BSA Summer Camp! We are offering a brand new schedule of events and...

Old Settler's Reunion

Arnett, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 510 E Barnes , Arnett, OK 73832, Arnett, OK

Built in 1912, the historic Ellis County Courthouse stands in the center of the Courthouse Square in Arnett. Just south of the Courthouse stands the old jail and an historic log cabin that is...

32nd International Windmillers Trade Fair

Shattuck, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1201-1299 Main St, Shattuck, OK

32nd International Windmillers Trade Fair is on Facebook. To connect with 32nd International Windmillers Trade Fair, join Facebook today.

Canadian, TX
With Canadian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

