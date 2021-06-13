Events on the Canadian calendar

(CANADIAN, TX) Live events are coming to Canadian.

These events are coming up in the Canadian area:

36th Annual 4th of July Celebration Wheeler, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 505 S Alan L Bean Blvd, Wheeler, TX

The Wheeler Chamber of Commerce will kick off another AMAZING 4th of July Celebration starting Friday, July 2nd and ending on Sunday, July 4th! Two and half days filled with family fun! Make sure...

2021 Scouts BSA Summer Camp Mobeetie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: FM3182, Mobeetie, TX

When: June 20, 2021 @ 12:00 pm – June 26, 2021 @ 1:00 pm Where: Camp M.K. Brown Come to Camp MK Brown for your 2021 Scouts BSA Summer Camp! We are offering a brand new schedule of events and...

Old Settler's Reunion Arnett, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 510 E Barnes , Arnett, OK 73832, Arnett, OK

Built in 1912, the historic Ellis County Courthouse stands in the center of the Courthouse Square in Arnett. Just south of the Courthouse stands the old jail and an historic log cabin that is...

32nd International Windmillers Trade Fair Shattuck, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1201-1299 Main St, Shattuck, OK

32nd International Windmillers Trade Fair is on Facebook. To connect with 32nd International Windmillers Trade Fair, join Facebook today.