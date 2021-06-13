Conrad events coming up

(CONRAD, MT) Conrad has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Conrad area:

Shelby KidsMAT Camp Shelby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1001 Valley St, Shelby, MT

KidsMAT is open to youth ages 5-15. The registration fee for each camp is $50.00 for the first child and $35 for each additional child in the family. Children must bring a sack lunch each day but...

Big Sky Drive - Cut Bank Creek Brewery Cut Bank, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Tónleikur event by Big Sky Drive on Fríggjadagur, Juli 16 2021

2111: Teaching Montana History in Any Classroom — GTCC Shelby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 901 Valley St, Shelby, MT

GTCC Summer Institute 2021 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND PAY ONLINE FOR GTCC OFFERINGS Workshop: 2111 TITLE: Teaching Montana History in Any Classroom DESCRIPTION: This course, taught by Montana...

2021 TCHF Golf Tournament Shelby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 1 Golf Course Rd, Shelby, MT

Love golf? Love prizes? Love supporting rural healthcare? If you love any one of these things, then this event is for you! -7:30 a.m. Registration -8:30 a.m. Shotgun Start -For all golfers...

2109: Getting Seesaw Savvy — GTCC Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 204 7th Ave NW, Choteau, MT

GTCC Summer Institute 2021 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND PAY ONLINE FOR GTCC OFFERINGS Workshop: 2109 TITLE: Getting Seesaw Savvy DESCRIPTION: In this course, you will learn the basics of Seesaw and...