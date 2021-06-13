Cancel
Canisteo, NY

Canisteo calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Canisteo Journal
Canisteo Journal
 8 days ago

(CANISTEO, NY) Canisteo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canisteo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DaqEH_0aT3VRUK00

Michael Charles at Maple City Bowl

Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 7580 Seneca Rd N, Hornell, NY

The concert by Grammy elected Chicago Blues Hall of Fame artist Michael Charles and His Band will take you on a guitar driven journey through thirty seven years and thirty seven releases of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1miDIn_0aT3VRUK00

The 15th Annual Mickey Donahue Irish Scramble

Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1799 Co Rd 109, Hornell, NY

Causes event in Hornell by The Mickey Donahue Irish Scramble on Saturday, August 28 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXSds_0aT3VRUK00

Ladies Night

Alfred Station, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1960 Waterwells Rd, Alfred Station, NY

Friday night is Ladies Night at Vanderview! This is not a league, so gather up your girlfriends and join us for a fun and relaxing evening of golf! Different dress theme each week for even more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19BsRf_0aT3VRUK00

Buena Vista Wesleyan Church Food Pantry (Canisteo)

Canisteo, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 6034 Co Rd 69, Canisteo, NY

4th Thursday of the month, 2pm-4pm • November and December distributions take place on 3rd Thursday of the month*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oe503_0aT3VRUK00

Hornell Dodgers Play Rochester Ridgemen

Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 164 Seneca St, Hornell, NY

The Hornell Dodgers are a member of the New York Collegiate Baseball League. Established in 1994, the Dodgers are the oldest franchise in the NYCBL. Alums include Tim Hudson, Rajai Davis, & Dallas...

Canisteo Journal

Canisteo Journal

Canisteo, NY
ABOUT

With Canisteo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

