Canisteo calendar: What's coming up

(CANISTEO, NY) Canisteo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canisteo:

Michael Charles at Maple City Bowl Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 7580 Seneca Rd N, Hornell, NY

The concert by Grammy elected Chicago Blues Hall of Fame artist Michael Charles and His Band will take you on a guitar driven journey through thirty seven years and thirty seven releases of...

The 15th Annual Mickey Donahue Irish Scramble Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1799 Co Rd 109, Hornell, NY

Causes event in Hornell by The Mickey Donahue Irish Scramble on Saturday, August 28 2021

Ladies Night Alfred Station, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1960 Waterwells Rd, Alfred Station, NY

Friday night is Ladies Night at Vanderview! This is not a league, so gather up your girlfriends and join us for a fun and relaxing evening of golf! Different dress theme each week for even more...

Buena Vista Wesleyan Church Food Pantry (Canisteo) Canisteo, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 6034 Co Rd 69, Canisteo, NY

4th Thursday of the month, 2pm-4pm • November and December distributions take place on 3rd Thursday of the month*

Hornell Dodgers Play Rochester Ridgemen Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 164 Seneca St, Hornell, NY

The Hornell Dodgers are a member of the New York Collegiate Baseball League. Established in 1994, the Dodgers are the oldest franchise in the NYCBL. Alums include Tim Hudson, Rajai Davis, & Dallas...