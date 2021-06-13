Cancel
Davenport, WA

Davenport calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Davenport News Flash
Davenport News Flash
 8 days ago

(DAVENPORT, WA) Davenport is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Davenport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybGw2_0aT3VPis00

Pioneer Days

Davenport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Every year on the 3rd weekend in July, folks of all ages are invited to Davenport to enjoy a community celebration featuring various events, a parade, arts and crafts, classic car show, food...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njBwn_0aT3VPis00

Pride Color Run

Wellpinit, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

We are happy to announce that we will be doing a Pride Color Run on June 30th, 2021 from 10AM to 1PM! This event is aimed toward healthy healing to honor Native people who fulfill a traditional...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8aeE_0aT3VPis00

Comics, Toys, Cards & Collectibles

Davenport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 510 Morgan St, Davenport, WA

Another large offering mostly consisting of one lifetime collection. This auction will be the first of a couple (or few) with material from the estate of Ted Mays, Gecko Books & Comics, Honolulu...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e42Tk_0aT3VPis00

The Great Turkey Hunt Scenario and Food Drive

Ford, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: Spring Creek Rd, Ford, WA

Come join us for our annual Food bank fund raiser Turkey Shoot Scenario game. Admission fee (includes all day air and CO2): $25 for Saturday or $20 if you bring 3 or more food items to donate to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hK2m_0aT3VPis00

June Networking Meeting

Reardan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1127 N Ladd Rd, Reardan, WA

PLEASE REPLY BY: 9:00 AM, Friday, June 11, 2021 When responding, if you're bringing someone other than yourself, please add that number to the additional guests attending.

Davenport, WAPosted by
Davenport News Flash

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Davenport

(DAVENPORT, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Davenport. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Davenport, WAPosted by
Davenport News Flash

These houses are for sale in Davenport

(DAVENPORT, WA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Davenport area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.