Davenport calendar: Coming events
(DAVENPORT, WA) Davenport is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Davenport:
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Every year on the 3rd weekend in July, folks of all ages are invited to Davenport to enjoy a community celebration featuring various events, a parade, arts and crafts, classic car show, food...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM
We are happy to announce that we will be doing a Pride Color Run on June 30th, 2021 from 10AM to 1PM! This event is aimed toward healthy healing to honor Native people who fulfill a traditional...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 510 Morgan St, Davenport, WA
Another large offering mostly consisting of one lifetime collection. This auction will be the first of a couple (or few) with material from the estate of Ted Mays, Gecko Books & Comics, Honolulu...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 AM
Address: Spring Creek Rd, Ford, WA
Come join us for our annual Food bank fund raiser Turkey Shoot Scenario game. Admission fee (includes all day air and CO2): $25 for Saturday or $20 if you bring 3 or more food items to donate to...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 1127 N Ladd Rd, Reardan, WA
PLEASE REPLY BY: 9:00 AM, Friday, June 11, 2021 When responding, if you're bringing someone other than yourself, please add that number to the additional guests attending.