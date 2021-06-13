Cancel
Seymour, TX

Live events coming up in Seymour

Seymour Updates
Seymour Updates
 8 days ago

(SEYMOUR, TX) Seymour has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seymour:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hoNxy_0aT3VNCe00

FCH TOUR

Seymour, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 N Main St B, Seymour, TX

Summer Camp to learn about the 4-H Contest offered in Baylor County! Joy Self is the Family, Community, And Health County Agent. The Week includes: Duds to Dazzle, Fashion Show, Photography...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rctul_0aT3VNCe00

VC Kids College Code Breakers

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

VC Kids College Code Breakers is on Facebook. To connect with VC Kids College Code Breakers, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXXkT_0aT3VNCe00

Tempting Disaster @Vernon Parts Sports Bar and Grill

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 1701 Marshall St, Vernon, TX

🎶 Tempting Disaster will be doing a show in Vernon, Texas on Saturday, 8:30pm to 12:30am on 07/10/2021! 🎶Tempting Disaster is a Classic Rock Trio mixed with a sprinkle of Country. We play...

VC Co-Ed Basketball Camp

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Register NOW! Ages 5-12. $75 Young Scientists will discover the world of science through many fun activities. The Three Rivers Foundation will be brining their Comanche Springs Astronomy campus to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jq6hz_0aT3VNCe00

Vernon Farmers Market

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 920 Hillcrest Dr, Vernon, TX

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Seymour Updates

Seymour Updates

Seymour, TX
ABOUT

With Seymour Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

