Live events coming up in Seymour

(SEYMOUR, TX) Seymour has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seymour:

FCH TOUR Seymour, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 N Main St B, Seymour, TX

Summer Camp to learn about the 4-H Contest offered in Baylor County! Joy Self is the Family, Community, And Health County Agent. The Week includes: Duds to Dazzle, Fashion Show, Photography...

VC Kids College Code Breakers Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

VC Kids College Code Breakers is on Facebook. To connect with VC Kids College Code Breakers, join Facebook today.

Tempting Disaster @Vernon Parts Sports Bar and Grill Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 1701 Marshall St, Vernon, TX

🎶 Tempting Disaster will be doing a show in Vernon, Texas on Saturday, 8:30pm to 12:30am on 07/10/2021! 🎶Tempting Disaster is a Classic Rock Trio mixed with a sprinkle of Country. We play...

VC Co-Ed Basketball Camp Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Register NOW! Ages 5-12. $75 Young Scientists will discover the world of science through many fun activities. The Three Rivers Foundation will be brining their Comanche Springs Astronomy campus to...

Vernon Farmers Market Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 920 Hillcrest Dr, Vernon, TX

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...