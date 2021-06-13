Hawthorne events coming soon

(HAWTHORNE, NV) Hawthorne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hawthorne area:

Three Night Photography Workshop With Bodie! Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 323 Main St, Bridgeport, CA

Capture the Milky Way, Milky Way arch panoramas, star trails. We'll recommend gear and exposures, lead you to the best compositions, light the subjects based on our 40+ nights experience shooting...

MSHA 24 Hour New Miner Class Hawthorne, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

MSHA 24 Hour surface class. Class size will be limited! Cost is $150 payable when registering. You must be registered and pay prior to class being held~ It will be held at Souled Out 898 E Street...

Cowgirl Art Rodear with Trinity Seely Bridgeport, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 68 Twin Lakes Rd., Bridgeport, CA 93517

A Gather to Honor Cowgirls, Western Art, Music and Poetry

BFEF Bridgeport Trout Tournament Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Please note: due to COVID-19 restrictions, please check the event website for the most up-to-date information. The Bridgeport Trout Tournament is a family friendly event and everyone is encouraged...

Ridge Rambler Half Marathon Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Please note: due to COVID-19 restrictions, please check the event website for the most up-to-date information. Come and run 13.1 in the beautiful Bridgeport area! Please see the website to...