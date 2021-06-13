Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawthorne, NV

Hawthorne events coming soon

Posted by 
Hawthorne Times
Hawthorne Times
 8 days ago

(HAWTHORNE, NV) Hawthorne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hawthorne area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146Bc4_0aT3VMJv00

Three Night Photography Workshop With Bodie!

Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 323 Main St, Bridgeport, CA

Capture the Milky Way, Milky Way arch panoramas, star trails. We'll recommend gear and exposures, lead you to the best compositions, light the subjects based on our 40+ nights experience shooting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNdt9_0aT3VMJv00

MSHA 24 Hour New Miner Class

Hawthorne, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

MSHA 24 Hour surface class. Class size will be limited! Cost is $150 payable when registering. You must be registered and pay prior to class being held~ It will be held at Souled Out 898 E Street...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwkwA_0aT3VMJv00

Cowgirl Art Rodear with Trinity Seely

Bridgeport, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 68 Twin Lakes Rd., Bridgeport, CA 93517

A Gather to Honor Cowgirls, Western Art, Music and Poetry

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AgY7m_0aT3VMJv00

BFEF Bridgeport Trout Tournament

Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Please note: due to COVID-19 restrictions, please check the event website for the most up-to-date information. The Bridgeport Trout Tournament is a family friendly event and everyone is encouraged...

Learn More

Ridge Rambler Half Marathon

Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Please note: due to COVID-19 restrictions, please check the event website for the most up-to-date information. Come and run 13.1 in the beautiful Bridgeport area! Please see the website to...

Learn More
Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne, NV
11
Followers
64
Post
373
Views
ABOUT

With Hawthorne Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hawthorne, NV
City
Bridgeport, CA
Local
California Government
Local
Nevada Government
City
Hawthorne, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Street#Western Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related