Rugby, ND

Rugby events calendar

Posted by 
Rugby Journal
Rugby Journal
 8 days ago

(RUGBY, ND) Live events are lining up on the Rugby calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rugby:

gardendwellers Farm Produce Party

Esmond, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5143 37th Ave NE, Esmond, ND

The produce party at gardendwellers Farm is a one-day garden event and farmers market. Enjoy musicians in the gardens, artist demonstrations, food, fun and great times.

Wood Pieced Quilt Block Workshop

Rolette, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 8553 42nd Ave NE, Rolette, ND

Wood Pieced Quilt Block $45 includes, quilt pieces, frame and paint

Centennial Tournament

Maddock, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Come help celebrate 100 Years of the Golf Course!!! Our annual tournament with 3-person teams. $50/person. Noon start. Food provided. Contact Randy for more details or to sign up, 701-351-4196...

Service

Rugby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 202 4th St SE, Rugby, ND

A reception will follow the service with a private burial at the Vasa Cemetery near Esmond later in the afternoon.

Raw Sugar @ Harriman's, Maddock, ND

Maddock, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 114 Central Ave, Maddock, ND

Music event in Maddock, ND by Raw Sugar on Saturday, September 18 2021

ABOUT

With Rugby Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Rugby, ND
