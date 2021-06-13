Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Unionville, MO

Unionville calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Unionville News Alert
Unionville News Alert
 8 days ago

(UNIONVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Unionville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Unionville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXQVV_0aT3VKYT00

The Pale Moon - Centerville IA

Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 19073 Sunshine Rd, Centerville, IA

If you have never been to the Pale Moon, you are doing yourself a massive disservice..... The place is like walking onto the set of Austin Powers with a country twist, lol. unforgettable venue...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dzks1_0aT3VKYT00

Girls Camp 2021

Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 25020 520th St, Centerville, IA

Register now for a fun filled week of camp just for girls!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5fVV_0aT3VKYT00

The Junk Parlor June Market

Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 23919 470th St, Centerville, IA

*Click on Discussion to see posts in the event* The Junk Parlor is open a couple times a year during the Southern Iowa Junk Jaunt. Located in the country this shop is full of a little bit of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0LGx_0aT3VKYT00

Putnam County Farmers' Market

Unionville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Location: 14747 State Highway 129, Unionville town square

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lfoy_0aT3VKYT00

The Hunger Games - Summer Day Camp

Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 25100 520th St, Centerville, IA

For students who have finished third or fourth grade. Fee: $20.00 due by 6/15/21 Location: Sharon Bluffs State Park Dates: Tuesday, 6/22/21 - Friday, 6/25/21 Time: 9:00 a.m. - noon Send your...

Learn More
Unionville News Alert

Unionville News Alert

Unionville, MO
10
Followers
78
Post
508
Views
ABOUT

With Unionville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Centerville, MO
Local
Iowa Government
City
Austin Township, MO
City
Unionville, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Centerville, IA
Centerville, IA
Government
City
Unionville, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jul 07#Ia Register#Sun Jun#The Junk Parlor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Large late-night tornado sweeps through some Chicago suburbs

A large tornado swept through suburbs southwest of Chicago late Sunday night, causing numerous injuries, damaging several homes and vehicles, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. Officials of Naperville said five people were brought to a hospital. One was...