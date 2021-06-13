Unionville calendar: Coming events

(UNIONVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Unionville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Unionville area:

The Pale Moon - Centerville IA Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 19073 Sunshine Rd, Centerville, IA

If you have never been to the Pale Moon, you are doing yourself a massive disservice..... The place is like walking onto the set of Austin Powers with a country twist, lol. unforgettable venue...

Girls Camp 2021 Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 25020 520th St, Centerville, IA

Register now for a fun filled week of camp just for girls!

The Junk Parlor June Market Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 23919 470th St, Centerville, IA

*Click on Discussion to see posts in the event* The Junk Parlor is open a couple times a year during the Southern Iowa Junk Jaunt. Located in the country this shop is full of a little bit of...

Putnam County Farmers' Market Unionville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Location: 14747 State Highway 129, Unionville town square

The Hunger Games - Summer Day Camp Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 25100 520th St, Centerville, IA

For students who have finished third or fourth grade. Fee: $20.00 due by 6/15/21 Location: Sharon Bluffs State Park Dates: Tuesday, 6/22/21 - Friday, 6/25/21 Time: 9:00 a.m. - noon Send your...