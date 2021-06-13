Unionville calendar: Coming events
(UNIONVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Unionville.
These events are coming up in the Unionville area:
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Address: 19073 Sunshine Rd, Centerville, IA
If you have never been to the Pale Moon, you are doing yourself a massive disservice..... The place is like walking onto the set of Austin Powers with a country twist, lol. unforgettable venue...
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Address: 25020 520th St, Centerville, IA
Register now for a fun filled week of camp just for girls!
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 23919 470th St, Centerville, IA
*Click on Discussion to see posts in the event* The Junk Parlor is open a couple times a year during the Southern Iowa Junk Jaunt. Located in the country this shop is full of a little bit of...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Season:Summer Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Location: 14747 State Highway 129, Unionville town square
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 25100 520th St, Centerville, IA
For students who have finished third or fourth grade. Fee: $20.00 due by 6/15/21 Location: Sharon Bluffs State Park Dates: Tuesday, 6/22/21 - Friday, 6/25/21 Time: 9:00 a.m. - noon Send your...