Coming soon: Mission events

Canoeing the Niobrara River Valentine, NE

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Canoeing the Niobrara River at Niobrara River, Valentine Ne..., Valentine, United States on Wed Aug 04 2021 at 07:00 am to Sat Aug 07 2021 at 07:00 pm

NSRA Rodeo Finals 2021 Valentine, NE

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 S Green St #9, Valentine, NE

Finals Competition includes: Top 15 competitors in 10 rodeo events. Plan to attend the events and dance to Twin River Band and try your voice out on some karaoke.



Summer Reading Program Valentine, NE

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 324 N Main St, Valentine, NE

June 30-Tails and Trails hosted with the Niobrara National Scenic River Office. Programming is for ages Pre-K-5th Graders. Limit of 30 kids per session. Sessions will last about 45 minutes. Please...

Introduction to Dyslexia Valentine, NE

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

This Introduction to Dyslexia is a 4-week course designed for families, educators, and individuals, seeking more information about this commonly misunderstood learning disability. This course will...

Barn Quilt Workshop Valentine, NE

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

You do not need to be an artist to paint a barn quilt and you do not need a barn to put it on! You can choose from 2, 3 or 4 foot on barn quilt size. Join us at the MPCC Valentine campus and learn...