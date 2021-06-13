Cancel
Mission, SD

Coming soon: Mission events

 8 days ago

(MISSION, SD) Mission is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mission:

Canoeing the Niobrara River

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Canoeing the Niobrara River at Niobrara River, Valentine Ne..., Valentine, United States on Wed Aug 04 2021 at 07:00 am to Sat Aug 07 2021 at 07:00 pm

NSRA Rodeo Finals 2021

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 S Green St #9, Valentine, NE

Finals Competition includes: Top 15 competitors in 10 rodeo events. Plan to attend the events and dance to Twin River Band and try your voice out on some karaoke.\n

Summer Reading Program

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 324 N Main St, Valentine, NE

June 30-Tails and Trails hosted with the Niobrara National Scenic River Office. Programming is for ages Pre-K-5th Graders. Limit of 30 kids per session. Sessions will last about 45 minutes. Please...

Introduction to Dyslexia

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

This Introduction to Dyslexia is a 4-week course designed for families, educators, and individuals, seeking more information about this commonly misunderstood learning disability. This course will...

Barn Quilt Workshop

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

You do not need to be an artist to paint a barn quilt and you do not need a barn to put it on! You can choose from 2, 3 or 4 foot on barn quilt size. Join us at the MPCC Valentine campus and learn...

Learn More
Mission, SD
ABOUT

With Mission Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

