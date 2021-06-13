Cancel
Meeker, CO

What’s up Meeker: Local events calendar

Meeker Times
Meeker Times
 8 days ago

(MEEKER, CO) Live events are lining up on the Meeker calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Meeker area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oz4PL_0aT3VIn100

KMTS Presents: The Tyler Rust Band

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 132 E 4th St, Rifle, CO

2021 Local's Choice Best Community Band performs live at the Ute Theater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aF8VJ_0aT3VIn100

Tri the Trails Triathlon and Duathlon

Meeker, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO

Get off the pavement, experience country roads, and run mountain trails at the Tri the Trails Triathlon & Du the Trails Duathlon in Meeker, CO on August 21st.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02OlBE_0aT3VIn100

Rifle Farmers Market

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 612 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 18 - September 3, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 8PM Locations: Heinze Park - 612 Railroad Ave Rifle, CO 81650

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cwgp8_0aT3VIn100

100K Ruck for Basecamp 40

Rifle, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 East 30th Street, Rifle, CO 81650

Join Tom Barbata, a US Army Veteran, in his annual Ruck March for Basecamp 40, a local organization supporting United States Veterans. This

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQZJv_0aT3VIn100

Meeker Summer Rodeo Series 2021

Meeker, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 835 Sulphur Creek Rd, Meeker, CO

Family Fun Rodeo Action for all ages in Meeker Colorado every Thursday Night Starting June 10th Thru August 19th

Meeker Times

Meeker Times

Meeker, CO
With Meeker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

