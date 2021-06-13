What’s up Meeker: Local events calendar

(MEEKER, CO) Live events are lining up on the Meeker calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Meeker area:

KMTS Presents: The Tyler Rust Band Rifle, CO

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 132 E 4th St, Rifle, CO

2021 Local's Choice Best Community Band performs live at the Ute Theater.

Tri the Trails Triathlon and Duathlon Meeker, CO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 Ute Rd, Meeker, CO

Get off the pavement, experience country roads, and run mountain trails at the Tri the Trails Triathlon & Du the Trails Duathlon in Meeker, CO on August 21st.

Rifle Farmers Market Rifle, CO

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 612 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 18 - September 3, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 8PM Locations: Heinze Park - 612 Railroad Ave Rifle, CO 81650

100K Ruck for Basecamp 40 Rifle, CO

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 East 30th Street, Rifle, CO 81650

Join Tom Barbata, a US Army Veteran, in his annual Ruck March for Basecamp 40, a local organization supporting United States Veterans. This

Meeker Summer Rodeo Series 2021 Meeker, CO

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 835 Sulphur Creek Rd, Meeker, CO

Family Fun Rodeo Action for all ages in Meeker Colorado every Thursday Night Starting June 10th Thru August 19th