Argos, IN

What’s up Argos: Local events calendar

Argos Times
Argos Times
 8 days ago

(ARGOS, IN) Argos is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Argos:

Marshall County 4H Fair

Argos, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 211 W Walnut St, Argos, IN

Daily activities include: Livestock judging, Horse and Pony classes, 4-H Exhibit Building displays, Open Class Building Displays, Commercial Exhibits, Family Activity area events, Entertainment...

Pre-K Art Camp -PM

Bourbon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Specially designed for the wee ones!! This Art Camp if for ages 3-5 years old. Your $125 includes 3 days of projects designed just for them! We will have 2 projects that we will do together PLUS...

H2 Awesome!!

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 7719 Redwood Rd, Plymouth, IN

Nothing beats the summer heat like a good Ol’ fashioned water balloon fight. Here at Jellystone Park™, we are the best! Everything H2 Awesome will be on the agenda this weekend. Slip-n-slide...

Art Camp - 6-8 yrs - AM

Bourbon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Specially designed for the little ones!! This Art Camp if for ages 6-8 years old. Your $130 includes 3 days of projects designed just for them! We will have 2 projects that we will do together...

Gift of Giving Weekend

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 7719 Redwood Rd, Plymouth, IN

Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. Keep the spirit of Christmas alive here at Jellystone Park™ with a classic outdoor Christmas movie Friday. You can try to pin the antlers...

