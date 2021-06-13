Cancel
Oakridge, OR

Events on the Oakridge calendar

Posted by 
Oakridge Times
Oakridge Times
 8 days ago

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Oakridge is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Oakridge area:

FIRST CHANCE CAMP

Dorena, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 37028 Shoreview Dr, Dorena, OR

Directors: Kimberly Macauley and Kristie Mattenley Registration Cost: $72 Registration begins at 5 pm and pick up on Sunday is 1 pm. This camp is for Kids going into 2nd grade through kids coming...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mRG4T_0aT3VG1Z00

TrailWorks MTB Skills Clinic & Fundraiser for Youth Mountain Biking

Westfir, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 47365 1st St, Westfir, OR 97492

TrailWorks Mountain Bike Skills Clinic with Brian Astell. Westifr, Oregon June 19, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7kn7_0aT3VG1Z00

Alpine Epic MTB 15 | 25 | 50

Oakridge, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Discover singletrack paradise at the Alpine Epic, an endurance XC mountain bike race featuring world class singletrack.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrxpU_0aT3VG1Z00

JUNIOR CAMP

Dorena, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Address: 37028 Shoreview Dr, Dorena, OR

Directors: Erica Johnston and Brent Caulley Registration Cost: $185 A fun weekend for 3rd through 5th graders! We are excited to have kids back at camp! This is a great time of worship and...

FUGRASS: Breaking Ground—Cross the Cascades — Oregon Timber Trail

Oakridge, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Connecting Oakridge and the Willamette Valley to Central Oregon, Bunchgrass Ridge has long been an important travel route for indigenous people, early settlers, and now people enjoying the forest...

ABOUT

With Oakridge Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

