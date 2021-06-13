Cancel
Onamia, MN

Coming soon: Onamia events

Onamia Voice
(ONAMIA, MN) Onamia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onamia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUHNC_0aT3VF8q00

Jeff Diamond “The Human Jukebox”

Isle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 5436 479th St, Isle, MN

Jeff Diamond “The Human Jukebox” at 5436 479th St, Isle, MN 56342-9122, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFCJS_0aT3VF8q00

Lake Mille Lacs AIM Pro Walleye Tour Event

Isle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Stop Number 2 on the AIM Walleye Series presented by Warrior Boats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NGfZ_0aT3VF8q00

Wahkon – SDWA Water O&M

Wahkon, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Buyer's Guide NRWA Online Store Rural Water Magazine Media Kit Digital Retargeting Opportunities Contact Us Non-Discrimination Policy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45AbHK_0aT3VF8q00

Isle Area Farmers' Market

Isle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

This event listing provided for the Isle community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share, let...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGiT7_0aT3VF8q00

All Recovery Meeting for Women

Onamia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 42293 Twilight Rd, Onamia, MN

All Recovery Meeting for women, 10-11 am on Saturday’s at Mille Lacs Band Outpatient Program (42293 Twilight Rd, Onamia, MN 56359). Contact info Rachel N... Read More

ABOUT

With Onamia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

