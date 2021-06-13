Coming soon: Onamia events

(ONAMIA, MN) Onamia has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onamia:

Jeff Diamond “The Human Jukebox” Isle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 5436 479th St, Isle, MN

Jeff Diamond “The Human Jukebox” at 5436 479th St, Isle, MN 56342-9122, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Lake Mille Lacs AIM Pro Walleye Tour Event Isle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Stop Number 2 on the AIM Walleye Series presented by Warrior Boats.

Wahkon – SDWA Water O&M Wahkon, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Isle Area Farmers' Market Isle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

This event listing provided for the Isle community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share, let...

All Recovery Meeting for Women Onamia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 42293 Twilight Rd, Onamia, MN

All Recovery Meeting for women, 10-11 am on Saturday’s at Mille Lacs Band Outpatient Program (42293 Twilight Rd, Onamia, MN 56359). Contact info Rachel N... Read More