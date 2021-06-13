Live events coming up in Borrego Springs

(BORREGO SPRINGS, CA) Borrego Springs is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Borrego Springs:

Chamber Certified Farmer’s Market in Borrego Springs Borrego Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

CHAMBER CERTIFIED FARMER'S MARKET Vendors include fresh produce, pastries, Kettle Corn, flowers and landscaping items. Plus humus, seafood, jewelry, CBD, acupuncture, herbal teas, medicine bags...

Payton Howie Warner Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 38642 CA-79, Warner Springs, CA

Nashville recording artist, Payton Howie, fell in love with country music at the young age of five when Carrie Underwood caught a glimpse of her dancing at a concert and brought her up on stage...

Birds of Anza Borrego (Biology X404.9, 1.5 unit) Fall 2021 Borrego Springs, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 652 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

Join Kurt Leuschner on this three-day weekend class explores the oases in and around the Anza Borrego Desert, which is home to a surprisingl

Julian Open Studios Art Tour 2021 Julian, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2129 Main St, Julian, CA

Saturday – Sunday, October 9 & 10, 2021 The Julian Arts Guild’s Open Studios tour is October 9 – 10 this year, with more than a dozen artists participating in the Cuyamaca Mountains area of Julian...

BalmLady Apothecary Ribbon Cutting Julian, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Join us for the BalmLady Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Julian Chamber of Commerce. Starts at 5 pm, there will be tasty snacks and giveaways for guests. It's a free event!