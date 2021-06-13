Morenci events coming up

(MORENCI, MI) Live events are lining up on the Morenci calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Morenci area:

Engineering and Nature - Adrian, MI 2021 Cadmus, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 4107 N Adrian Hwy, Cadmus, MI

During your week in Engineering and Nature, you will use the engineer design cycle to learn ways to harness nature’s energy, learn about nature’s design plans, and create ways to protect and...

Project 216 — North Clinton Church Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 831 W Linfoot St, Wauseon, OH

North Clinton’s Outreach Ministry is partnering with Project 216 to fight hunger and give hope. Project 216 is based on James 2:16, providing a framework for us to help provide highly nutritious...

Ahilleas Enterprises Inc: General Plant Equipment - 2 Day Auction — Brolyn Auctions Lyons, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Large offering of various equipment and industrial parts removed from major companies across USA. Specific Dates & Times TBA Auction located in Lyons, OH. Online bidding only Click “Google...

Sports Physical Clinic for 2021-2022 School Year Hudson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 456 Cross St, Hudson, MI

Sports Physical Clinic for 2021-22 School Year For area students going in to 5th through 12th grade At the office of:Jonna L. Schmidt, M.D.456 Cross Street Hudson, MI 49247 517-448-8918...

Road Run/Walk June 26, 2021 Pittsford Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

5& 10K Run/Walk around the perimeter of the village of Pittsford, MI on partially shaded paved and dirt road. Proceeds benefit the Pittsford High School Cross Country and Track Programs. 30...