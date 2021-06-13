Shoals calendar: Events coming up

(SHOALS, IN) Live events are coming to Shoals.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shoals:

Dog & Cat French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 8496 W College St, French Lick, IN

Dog & Cat at Melton Public Library, 8496 W College St, French Lick, IN, US 47432, French Lick, United States on Tue Jul 06 2021 at 09:00 am to 04:00 pm

Volleyball (Girls V) @ Loogootee Scrimmage Loogootee, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Start Time: 6:00 PM End Time: 8:00 PM Sport: Volleyball Gender: Girls Level: Varsity Location: Sullivan High School Opponent(s) Sullivan Ath. Dir: Otto Clements Email: oclements@swest.k12.in.us

Eliminator at Loogootee Summerfest Loogootee, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Eliminator at Loogootee Summerfest at Loogootee, Indiana, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 07:00 pm

Martin County, Indiana 4-H Fair Loogootee, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Networking event by Purdue Extension Martin County and Martin County 4-H Fair on Friday, July 9 2021

USA BASSIN CO-ED WEST BOGGS Loogootee, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:15 AM

Address: 16117 US-231, Loogootee, IN

USA BASSIN CO-ED WEST BOGGS at West Boggs Park, Loogootee, IN, US 47553, Loogootee, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 06:15 am