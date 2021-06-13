Cancel
Onalaska, WA

Live events coming up in Onalaska

Onalaska Post
Onalaska Post
 8 days ago

(ONALASKA, WA) Onalaska has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onalaska:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Sbm7_0aT3VBbw00

Midsummer, the light of Baldur! !

Ethel, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

The wheel has turned again bringing us to the time of Summer Solstice. The Bounty of the land is full, the songbirds sing and the vibrant colors of the flowers fill the property. Come and join us...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1An1Qr_0aT3VBbw00

Bolender Horse Park Mountain Trail Schooling Shows

Silver Creek, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 131 Craterview Dr, Silver Creek, WA

Mountain Trail Challenge is a unique way to help build a solid partnership between a horse and rider. When this partnership is developed, you can plainly see its results as horse and rider...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mvl7s_0aT3VBbw00

Mossyrock Freedom Festival

Mossyrock, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Join us on Fourth of July weekend, as we celebrate both our country and our amazing first responders. There will be a parade, Live music, Magic shows, a family dog show and of course, a pie eating...

Learn More

Introduction to energetic Healing

Ethel, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Discover the gift of your extraordinary healing power. Learn a practical, easy method of natural healing that works with the life force energy of the body to bring healing to your everyday life...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dr9GL_0aT3VBbw00

Fairy & Human Relations Congress

Toledo, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 388 Salmon Creek Rd, Toledo, WA

The Fairy & Human Relations Congress is an annual event held in the Methow Valley in Washington State. The Congress is dedicated to Promoting Communication and Co-Creation with Nature Spirits...

Learn More
