Live events on the horizon in Candor

(CANDOR, NC) Candor is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Candor:

Ashton Keen and Dean Leeper Artist Reception — STARworks - NC Star, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 Russell Dr, Star, NC

Ashton Keen and Dean Leeper Artist Reception June 25, 5:30pm Stop by and meet the artists featured in our latest gallery exhibition and view their work. Ashton Keen is a STARworks Ceramics intern...

TBD Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:45 PM

Address: 225 Smitherman St, Troy, NC

2021 Concert Series @ TownStage Come out and join us for a fun night filled with music from some amazing local talent. Details on the local talent will be shared soon!! This is a free community event.

Train the Trainer Course Jackson Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Visit Website The purpose of the Train the Trainer Course is to provide the handler with necessary knowledge to effectively select, train



David Childers Live at Starworks Star, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Russell Dr, Star, NC

Live music performed by David Childers at the STARworks Cafe and Taproom. No admission fee, but tips for the performers are greatly appreciated. Singer/songwriter David Childers is the proverbial...

Darrell Harwood performing at TownStage Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:45 PM

Address: 225 Smitherman St, Troy, NC

Darrell Harwood, winner of a Carolina Music Award for Country Male Artist of the Year, is a must see High-Energy Good ole Country Boy Party. Join us as he brings his masterful craft of belting out...