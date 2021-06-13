Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hollandale, MS

Live events Hollandale — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Hollandale Today
Hollandale Today
 8 days ago

(HOLLANDALE, MS) Live events are lining up on the Hollandale calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hollandale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNznl_0aT3V9vj00

Comedy Roast of Big Rico Lovings

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: Sampson Rd, Greenville, MS

Come one come all to the COMEDIAN ROAST of Delta ARTIST Rico Lovings also known as the creator of Welcome to the Firestation #spwmd

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMxzt_0aT3V9vj00

Weekly Racing with Super Late Models!!!

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Weekly Racing with Super Late Models!! Last race before the Gumbos!!! Last night of Track Points

Learn More

2nd Annual Red Carpet Affair Artist Appreciation night

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Sampson Rd, Greenville, MS

Sipp DRIP Entertainment LLC presents The Sipp DRIP Records 2nd Annual Red Carpet Artist Appreciation Night 2021 will be held August 7, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IBkK_0aT3V9vj00

Self Under Construction Revival

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Praise, Worship, The Word of God....Come experience a move of the Spirit at the The Way Church.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43w4ZC_0aT3V9vj00

Delta Hot Tamale Festival

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Delta Hot Tamale Festival event showcases products like the Greenville Inn and Suites, located on historic Walnut Street, and will include food, drinks, and entertainment by the Johnny Crocker...

Learn More
Hollandale Today

Hollandale Today

Hollandale, MS
27
Followers
78
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hollandale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollandale, MS
Greenville, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Greenville, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hot Tamale#Standup Comedy#Sun Jun#Firestation#The Sipp Drip Records#Spirit#The The Way Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related