Live events Hollandale — what’s coming up

(HOLLANDALE, MS) Live events are lining up on the Hollandale calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hollandale:

Comedy Roast of Big Rico Lovings Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: Sampson Rd, Greenville, MS

Come one come all to the COMEDIAN ROAST of Delta ARTIST Rico Lovings also known as the creator of Welcome to the Firestation #spwmd

Weekly Racing with Super Late Models!!! Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Weekly Racing with Super Late Models!! Last race before the Gumbos!!! Last night of Track Points

2nd Annual Red Carpet Affair Artist Appreciation night Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Sampson Rd, Greenville, MS

Sipp DRIP Entertainment LLC presents The Sipp DRIP Records 2nd Annual Red Carpet Artist Appreciation Night 2021 will be held August 7, 2021

Self Under Construction Revival Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Praise, Worship, The Word of God....Come experience a move of the Spirit at the The Way Church.

Delta Hot Tamale Festival Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Delta Hot Tamale Festival event showcases products like the Greenville Inn and Suites, located on historic Walnut Street, and will include food, drinks, and entertainment by the Johnny Crocker...