Dannemora, NY

What’s up Dannemora: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Dannemora Daily
 8 days ago

(DANNEMORA, NY) Live events are coming to Dannemora.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dannemora:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBiYi_0aT3V83000

Laughs on the Go at Olive Ridley's; A Live Stand Up Comedy Event

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 37 Court Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901

Join us for an awesome evening of stand-up comedy at Olive Ridley's, featuring a stacked lineup of touring U.S. comics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30u82d_0aT3V83000

5 man "old School" - Evolution series (Event 2)

Morrisonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 84 Fair Grounds Rd, Morrisonville, NY

Cost: $30 per person (Example 5 people = $150 or 6 people = $180) Time: Captains meeting 9am - first game 9:30am Register: Must contact legacypaintballpark@gmail.com or 518-569-7466 Roster size: 6...

Red, White, and Blue (Airsoft Event)

Morrisonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 84 Fair Grounds Rd, Morrisonville, NY

Red, White, and Blue July 4th, 2021 Entry: $20 You should start to arrive to the field around 10:30 to register. Names will be drawn sharply at 11:10am and game time will start at 11:30am. It...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLYiq_0aT3V83000

David Krakauer

Saranac, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 550 Number 37 Rd, Saranac, NY

David Krakauer and Kathleen Tagg’s latest over-the-top project Mazel Tov Cocktail Party showcases six international, high-octane musicians in a good-vibes explosion of world music! Created in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JldHe_0aT3V83000

Keep Calm + Cool With Ayurveda

West Chazy, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 167 Stratton Hill Rd, West Chazy, NY

Ayurveda is the oldest system of healing on the planet. Ayurveda can be translated to mean, “life knowledge.” Ayurveda helps us understand that we are reflections of nature and teaches us how to...

ABOUT

With Dannemora Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

