Hillsboro, KS

Hillsboro calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Hillsboro Daily
 8 days ago

(HILLSBORO, KS) Live events are coming to Hillsboro.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hillsboro:

Marion County Fair

Hillsboro, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: Marion County Fair Pavilions, 445 W D St, Hillsboro, KS

Address : Marion County Fairgrounds McPherson KS Phone : 620-381-0109 (Always call and confirm events.)

HGC Two-Person Scramble

Hesston, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 520 Yost Dr, Hesston, KS

HGC Two-Person Scramble is on Facebook. To connect with HGC Two-Person Scramble, join Facebook today.

The Litke Antique Tractor, Equipment & Memorabilia Auction

Marion, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Virgil Litke was one of the true pioneer collectors of our hobby. As a boy, he was always interested in mechanical things and history and in his 92 years, he always accumulated. He always knew the...

July 23rd Couples Night at HGC!

Hesston, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 520 Yost Dr, Hesston, KS

Sports event in Hesston, KS by Hesston Golf Course on Friday, July 23 2021

K-12 IN THE CLASSROOM TRAINING (KS) (FIVE-DAY)

Hillsboro, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 400 S Jefferson St, Hillsboro, KS

Open to any Officer never trained, who has never been in a classroom teaching. Successful completion certifies the Officer as a L.E.A.D. Instructor in the K-`12 Too Good for Drugs and the Too Good...

ABOUT

With Hillsboro Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

