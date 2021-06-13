Cancel
Junction, TX

Junction calendar: Events coming up

Junction Updates
 8 days ago

(JUNCTION, TX) Live events are coming to Junction.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Junction area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2na2An_0aT3V6HY00

Happy Tails Entertainment

Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 208 N 10th St, Junction, TX

Happy Tails Entertainment is an exotic animal outreach that takes unique animals to all types of events. They have animals that will provide an experience that wil last a lifetime. Animals might...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNo5j_0aT3V6HY00

Family Campout: South Llano River State Park

Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1927 Park Rd 73, Junction, TX

Kick off your school holiday break with our annual Thanksgiving Week Campout. This time we'll be returning to South Llano River State Park. Be prepared to enjoy the fine views of Junction and the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5zju_0aT3V6HY00

Senior Camp A - Mountain Home, TX 2021

Mountain Home, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:59 PM

Address: 277 U-Bar-U Drive, Mountain Home, TX

Senior Camp is for campers who are rising into 10th grade through 2021 high school graduates or ages 15-18 years old. Our mission is to provide a unique, environment for young people and families...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpA0X_0aT3V6HY00

1st Annual Texas Youth Leadership Summit

Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 254 Red Raider Ln, Junction, TX

The Leadership Institute, Kimble County Republican Party and the Republican Party of Texas are inviting you to a, first-ever, Texas Youth Leadership Summit to be held July 8-11 at the Texas Tech...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jk8Ph_0aT3V6HY00

Gun Cleaning Class $25

Harper, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:45 PM

Address: 4260 N Ranch Rd 783, Harper, TX

We have had many questions and had many express uncertainty dealing with the maintenance and cleaning of firearms. It is a critical component to having your firearm work as intended. We are...

Junction Updates

Junction, TX
With Junction Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

