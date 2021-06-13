Junction calendar: Events coming up

(JUNCTION, TX) Live events are coming to Junction.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Junction area:

Happy Tails Entertainment Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 208 N 10th St, Junction, TX

Happy Tails Entertainment is an exotic animal outreach that takes unique animals to all types of events. They have animals that will provide an experience that wil last a lifetime. Animals might...

Family Campout: South Llano River State Park Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1927 Park Rd 73, Junction, TX

Kick off your school holiday break with our annual Thanksgiving Week Campout. This time we'll be returning to South Llano River State Park. Be prepared to enjoy the fine views of Junction and the...

Senior Camp A - Mountain Home, TX 2021 Mountain Home, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:59 PM

Address: 277 U-Bar-U Drive, Mountain Home, TX

Senior Camp is for campers who are rising into 10th grade through 2021 high school graduates or ages 15-18 years old. Our mission is to provide a unique, environment for young people and families...

1st Annual Texas Youth Leadership Summit Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 254 Red Raider Ln, Junction, TX

The Leadership Institute, Kimble County Republican Party and the Republican Party of Texas are inviting you to a, first-ever, Texas Youth Leadership Summit to be held July 8-11 at the Texas Tech...

Gun Cleaning Class $25 Harper, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:45 PM

Address: 4260 N Ranch Rd 783, Harper, TX

We have had many questions and had many express uncertainty dealing with the maintenance and cleaning of firearms. It is a critical component to having your firearm work as intended. We are...