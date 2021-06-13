Wilton events coming soon

(WILTON, ME) Live events are lining up on the Wilton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilton:

2nd Annual 4th of July Rebellion Ride Jay, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Come join me in the 2nd annual 4th of July Rebellion Ride!! Let’s stand up once again and say enough is enough. The plan for this years ride, we are going to go back to The Hight of The Land, but...

Sandy River Farm Market Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 560 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington, ME

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Monday through Saturday 9am - 5pmSundays, 10am - 4pm (Closed on Winter Months) Location:560 Farmington Falls Road

Old South Church Plant Sale Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Location: 125 Woodfield Drive, off Perham Street in Farmington. For the second year in a row Old South Church in Farmington is offering a twist on their annual plant sale. This is a drop-in...

Farmington Fair Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Fairgrounds, 292 High St, Farmington, ME

The Farmington Fair has a large midway, exhibit halls, livestock exhibits, animal pulling events and harness racing.

Three Day Revival and Carnival! Livermore Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 25 Church St, Livermore Falls, ME

Join Us as we have Brad White at the Gazebo for a Gospel Concert on July 16th at 7pm On July 17th we will be having a church carnival at the church from 11-7pm and Brad White will come back for a...