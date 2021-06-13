Columbus calendar: What's coming up

(COLUMBUS, MT) Live events are lining up on the Columbus calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbus:

The Hangry Hero with Justin Brewer Live! Columbus, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Come join us for some dinner and live music @642 Pike Ave Columbus, MT (old Exxon gas station) we will be open from 5:30 - 8:30 with LIVE music by Justin Brewer from 6:30 - 7:30. We look forward...

Belle Blooms Block of the Month Absarokee, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 15 S Woodard Ave, Absarokee, MT

Belle Blooms is a 97x97 quilts made with the Belle Epoque line of beautiful reproduction prints from the 1800's by Maywood Studio in gorgeous blues, greens and warm accent colors. This 13 month...

Big Sky State Games Cycling Time Trial Molt, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 214 Lake Ave, Molt, MT

The Big Sky State Games Cycling Time Trial is on Saturday July 17, 2021. It includes the following events: Time Trial, Tandem Time Trial, and Kids Time Trial.

The Fort At Fort Rockvale Joliet, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 4283 US-310, Joliet, MT

Join us for our first outdoor gig of 2021 at The Fort at Fort Rockvale on Saturday June 26th! Grab some friends and come out and join us for this patio party!

Natural Horsemanship with Tim Hayes 2 Day Clinic Joliet, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 11 CC Lane, Joliet, MT 59041

Learning the principles of Natural Horsemanship with Tim Hayes, Natural Saddling Skills - How to communicate with horses in their language