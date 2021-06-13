Haskell events coming soon

(HASKELL, TX) Haskell is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Haskell area:

Blood Drive - Knox City Community Knox City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 701 S E 5th St, Knox City, TX

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive in Knox City at the Knox County Hospital (701 S.E. 5th St.) from 1 - 6:30 p.m. We hope to see you there! For questions please...

David Miner Anson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2363 US-277 S, Anson, TX

David Miner and Danno Simpson at Sugar's Smokehouse at 2021-06-24

Camp Change Family Edition Lueders, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 248 FM 142, Lueders, TX

Camp Change Family Edition is offering biblical teaching, thrilling activities, relevant music, magical nite life activities, and the time well spent with the entire family. Kidz can attend as...

The Fort Griffin Fandangle Albany, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:15 PM

Address: 2 Railroad St, Albany, TX

Fort Griffin Fandangle is the "Oldest Outdoor Musical in Texas!" Since 1938, the settlers of this area have come to life! Cowboys, cavalry troops, bands of Indians, honest hardworking settlers...

Global Mission Sunday Haskell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 7630 US Hwy 380, Haskell, TX

Please join us as we welcome Gideons International as this year's "Global Missions Sunday" Guest. Come hear about God's hands and feet being at work through Gideons around the world.