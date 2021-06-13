Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haskell, TX

Haskell events coming soon

Posted by 
Haskell News Flash
Haskell News Flash
 8 days ago

(HASKELL, TX) Haskell is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Haskell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r3esb_0aT3V2ke00

Blood Drive - Knox City Community

Knox City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 701 S E 5th St, Knox City, TX

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive in Knox City at the Knox County Hospital (701 S.E. 5th St.) from 1 - 6:30 p.m. We hope to see you there! For questions please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcQ9M_0aT3V2ke00

David Miner

Anson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2363 US-277 S, Anson, TX

David Miner and Danno Simpson at Sugar's Smokehouse at 2021-06-24

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0589JN_0aT3V2ke00

Camp Change Family Edition

Lueders, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 248 FM 142, Lueders, TX

Camp Change Family Edition is offering biblical teaching, thrilling activities, relevant music, magical nite life activities, and the time well spent with the entire family. Kidz can attend as...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CECnz_0aT3V2ke00

The Fort Griffin Fandangle

Albany, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:15 PM

Address: 2 Railroad St, Albany, TX

Fort Griffin Fandangle is the "Oldest Outdoor Musical in Texas!" Since 1938, the settlers of this area have come to life! Cowboys, cavalry troops, bands of Indians, honest hardworking settlers...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhVQY_0aT3V2ke00

Global Mission Sunday

Haskell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 7630 US Hwy 380, Haskell, TX

Please join us as we welcome Gideons International as this year's "Global Missions Sunday" Guest. Come hear about God's hands and feet being at work through Gideons around the world.

Learn More
Haskell News Flash

Haskell News Flash

Haskell, TX
6
Followers
77
Post
324
Views
ABOUT

With Haskell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Haskell, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Lueders, TX
City
Albany, TX
City
Anson, TX
City
Knox City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knox County Hospital#Cowboys#Indians#Gideons International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Haskell, TXPosted by
Haskell News Flash

Top homes for sale in Haskell

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on an oversized lot on Avenue H is move-in-ready. Exterior amenities include a cellar, large yard, mature trees, garage, and
Haskell, TXPosted by
Haskell News Flash

Diesel: Haskell's cheapest, according to survey

(HASKELL, TX) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Haskell, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Haskell area went to Stripes at 106 N 1St St E , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.89, at Stripes at 106 N 1St St E , the survey found:
Haskell, TXPosted by
Haskell News Flash

Haskell is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(HASKELL, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Haskell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Haskell, TXPosted by
Haskell News Flash

Haskell gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HASKELL, TX) According to Haskell gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. Haskell Save-a-$ Fuel Stop at 200 N 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Haskell Save-a-$ Fuel Stop at 200 N 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Haskell, TXPosted by
Haskell News Flash

Job alert: These Haskell jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Haskell: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Life Insurance Agent - Must Be Licensed - Interview this Week; 3. Registered Nurse $35.83 hourly; 4. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/28/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 5. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/28/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Students Welcome - Average $50,000 First Year; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch; 8. Licensed Vocational Nurse; 9. Licensed Practical Nurse;
Haskell, TXPosted by
Haskell News Flash

Haskell is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(HASKELL, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Haskell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Haskell, TXPosted by
Haskell News Flash

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Haskell

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Haskell: 1. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 2. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 3. CDL-A Truck Driver - Consistent Home Time - Earn Up to $1,176/Week; 4. CDL A Truck Driver - Home Daily!; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $207,000/Year - $4k Sign-On - 99% No-Touch; 6. CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - $2,500 SIGN-ON BONUS!;
Haskell, TXPosted by
Haskell News Flash

Haskell gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.74 per gallon

(HASKELL, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Haskell area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 400 N Ave E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Stripes at 106 N 1St St E , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.