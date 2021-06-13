Live events coming up in Karnes City

(KARNES CITY, TX) Karnes City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Karnes City:

4th of July Celebration Kenedy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: Kenedy, TX

Party event in Kenedy, TX by Kenedy Police Department on Friday, July 2 2021

Ruben P Acoustic at Fluff’s Whitehouse Cafe Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1307 3rd St #1961, Floresville, TX

Variety of cover music all acoustic. Have your requests ready.

Texas LTC Class Kenedy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

2021-09-25 September, 8:00 AM AM - 477 N Sunset Strip St - Kenedy - US - Register for our Texas LTC Class ...

Wilson County Republican Women's Club Annual Fundraising Dinner & Silent Auction Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 Club Dr #1642, Floresville, TX

Join the WCRW for their annual fundraiser. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. $30 per person. For tickets please contact Ruby Manen or Michelle Gay.

Mandatory Sizing Day Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 600 TX-97, Floresville, TX

We will be hosting a mandatory uniform sizing day for all registered football and cheer athletes. Come by any time during the duration of the event, get fitted for your uniform and equipment for...