David City, NE

David City calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
David City Journal
David City Journal
 8 days ago

(DAVID CITY, NE) Live events are coming to David City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in David City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dby1n_0aT3V0zC00

Clays for KoZ 2021!

Brainard, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Address: 2890 West Rd, Brainard, NE

Join KoZ International for a unique afternoon of clay shooting fun with family or friends! This will be an exciting and enjoyable for ALL levels of skill! You can join in as an event participant...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omCXP_0aT3V0zC00

Book Discussion Group

Schuyler, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 108 E 18th St, Schuyler, NE

07/13/2021 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Our Book Discussion Group meets the second Tuesday of the month at 7:00PM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03o1vS_0aT3V0zC00

David City Farmers Market

David City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1652 N S 4th St, David City, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October 2021Fridays, 4 p.m - 6 p.m Location: 1652 N 4th Street

Sporting Clays Tournament Fundraiser

Brainard, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2890 West Rd, Brainard, NE

Sporting Clays Tournament Fundraiser is on Facebook. To connect with Sporting Clays Tournament Fundraiser, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hUOj_0aT3V0zC00

Boundless Compassion 4-Day Retreat

Schuyler, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1126 Rd I, Schuyler, NE

Led by Patty Forsberg and Jeanne Johnson “Compassion is a necessity, not a luxury. Without it, humanity cannot survive.” (Dalai Lama) Compassion can change a heart, change a life, change a world...

David City Journal

David City Journal

David City, NE
ABOUT

With David City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

