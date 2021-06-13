Cancel
Colfax, WA

Colfax events coming up

Colfax Today
Colfax Today
 8 days ago

(COLFAX, WA) Colfax has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Colfax:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytyNN_0aT3UzCH00

Stanford Football at Washington State Football

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1775 NE Stadium Way, Pullman, WA

Gametime is offering last-minute sport tickets to Stanford Football at Washington State Football at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMsB3_0aT3UzCH00

2021 BaronesseBarley Harvest Day

Colfax, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Stand in the field where the barley is grown, while enjoying brews and spirits made with Baronesse Barley. The Joseph's Grainery crew will be harvesting the 2021 crop while you tap your toes to...

Utah State Aggies vs Washington State Cougars

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:33 AM

Address: 1775 NE Stadium Way, Pullman, WA

KFC Yum Center Tickets Louisville Football Tickets Louisville Basketball Tickets Kentucky Basketball Tickets NFL Tickets College Football Tickets MLB Tickets Saratoga Tickets Del Mar Tickets Other...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDZfS_0aT3UzCH00

Animal Clay Play To Go

Colfax, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 102 S Main St, Colfax, WA

Stop by Colfax Library or your WCL branch during open hours and grab a clay kit to go while supplies last. Fun for kids and teens (ages 2 and up). Sponsored by Pioneer Title Co & RE/MAX. Sign up...

Paint-A-Pot

Colfax, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 102 S Main St, Colfax, WA

You are invited to kick off the summer with Paint-A-Pot, an adult summer reading event. Stop by Colfax Library anytime between June 14-30 for a grab & go Paint-A-Pot kit; while supplies last...

With Colfax Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

