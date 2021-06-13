Carrabelle calendar: Coming events

(CARRABELLE, FL) Carrabelle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carrabelle:

2021 SGI Brewfest 5th Annual Eastpoint, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2B East Gulf Beach Drive, Saint George Island, FL 32328

SGI Brewfest is a one-day beer tasting festival to promote the appreciation of craft beer. Proceeds benefit Franklin County Humane Society

Tuesday Trivia Nights at Eastpoint Beer Company Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 374 US-98, Eastpoint, FL

Join us for Tuesday Night Trivia, hosted by BullFrog, starting at 5:30pm. Happy Hour starts at 5, so get there early to make sure you’re all set and test your knowledge! We’ll see you there!

Sopchoppy 4th of July Sopchoppy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 252 Park Ave, Sopchoppy, FL

The Annual Sopchoppy 4th of July Celebration began in 1973. Every year since, the community of volunteers and the City of Sopchoppy have joined together and established our region's best...

Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon Climb Carrabelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL

June’s Full Moon is called the Strawberry Moon. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the evening sky...

Cats Deep Fathoms Carrabelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 St James Ave, Carrabelle, FL

Cats Deep Fathoms at Fathom's Steam Room and Raw Bar, 201 St James Ave, Carrabelle, FL, US 32322, Carrabelle, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 07:00 pm